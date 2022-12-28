For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Dec. 22-28, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Howie Mandel. Photo Credit: Andrei Duman.

Howie Mandel Live show, Dec. 28

Maui audiences will get a chance to see standup comedian Howie Mandel in his element at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. It’s one of a limited schedule of shows he is offering since the pandemic, and the only one happening in the islands this season. This program may include adult language and content. Tickets are available online at mauiarts.org.

Bill Maher performs Friday

Bill Maher rings in the New Year in Hawaiʻi at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, Dec. 30, at 8 p.m. He’s celebrating his 11th anniversary of entertaining here with special guest Jeff Ross and Wendy Liebman. Maher’s biting, intelligent commentary on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher is in its 20th season. “Real Time” has parlayed Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs into 41 Emmy nominations. Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series, “Vice.”

With commentary more blistering than Maher’s, special guest Jeff Ross has been crowned “The Meanest Man in Comedy” by New York Magazine. Known for his celebrity roasts, Ross has guested on dozens of television shows including “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” Liebman was honored as “Best Female Stand-up Comedian” by the American Comedy Awards in 1997. Her performances have appeared on Carson, Letterman, Leno, Fallon, Kimmel, and Ferguson. She has also starred in specials for HBO, Showtime, and Comedy Central.

This program may include adult language and content. All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

PC: PaulyShore.com

Pauly Shore, Jan. 5

Comedian Pauly Shore performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. Opening for him will be comedians Chino La Forge & Ted Anderson. Shore’s wildly goofy stand-up comedy and his “weasel” personal launched him to fame in the ‘90s and into feature films such as Jury Duty, In the Army Now, Bio-Dome, Encino Man, Son In Law, and A Goofy Movie. He’s also done comedy specials in Las Vegas. He has a bi-weekly video podcast called Pauly Shore’s Random Rants.

For more information, go to MauiArts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Smash Mouth performs on Maui on Jan. 6.

Smash Mouth, Jan. 6

The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum legends band Smash Mouth performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m.

The group, formed in 1994 in San Jose, California, had hit songs “Walkin’ on the Sun,” “All Star,” and ”Then the Morning Comes,” and “Can’t Get Enough Of You Baby. The group also contributed numerous tracks to films, most notably their cover of the Monkees’ I’m a Believer to the soundtrack of 2001’s hit movie Shrek. 2022. Smash Mouth has welcomed a re-energized Smash Mouth with the introduction of their new front man Zach Goode. Goode boasts an impressive, list of stage credits as both actor and singer. His beautifully rough & tumble, yet pitch-perfect and rangy vocal style instantly provided a solid match for Smash Mouth’s beachy brand of high energy Alt-pop.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

One act plays at Iao, Jan. 9

Actor-director Vinnie Linares and his Oh Boy Productions present “An Evening of One Acts” at the Iao Theatre on Monday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Linares has chosen short plays by well-known writers to provide flavorful laughs from John Patrick Stanley, David Ives, and Christopher Durang. Stanley is the writer of the film Moonlighting with Cher and Nicholas Cage, and Ives and Durang write linguistically interesting comic moments. The Maui actors doing cold readings include Barbara Sedano, Barry Kawakami, Dale Buttons, Geronimo Son, Jefferson Davis, and Marsi Smith.

The plays have adult content and are not recommended for children under 18. Show your email confirmation or e-ticket at the door, printed or on your phone. Your seat assignment is on your email confirmation/e-ticket. For more information on seat reservation, parking and a free shuttle, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-242-6969.

Mulltiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku will be performing on New Year’s Day at Tante’s Island Cuisine in Kahului. Next to George is restaurant owner Tante Urban.

George Kahumoku at Tante’s Sunday

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs at Tante’s Island Cuisine at 100 Kaʻahumanu Ave. at Seaside Hotel New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no cover charge.

Earlier this month, Kahumoku received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaiian Academy of Recording Artists.

For more information, go to tantesislandcuisine.com or call 808-877-0300. Here’s an interview with Kahumoku about growing up on the Big Island and moving to Maui.

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m.

The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino.

Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Dec. 31, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Sheryl Renee is one of the jazz singers performing Friday at “A Taste of the Empanada Lady” in Wailuku Friday. Photo by Bruce Forrester.

Colibri, Renee at jazz party Friday

The Empanada Lady Restaurant and Lounge is presenting a “A Taste of the Empanada Lady” on Friday, Dec. 30, from 6 to 10 p.m.

There will be music by vocalist Tanama Colibri and Sheryl Renee along Paul Banuan on saxophone, David Graber on bass, James Somera on drums, and George Tavy on keyboards.

The restaurant at 2119 W. Vineyard Street has an expanded dining area and new pupu dishes but is continuing to offer classic dishes such as empanadas, slow roast pork, and guandule rice. For tickets and more information, visit here. Attendees will also enjoy the fine art of Frank B. Shaner on display and for sale at a live auction during this event. Known for his many years as a performer, comic, host, and radio personality, Shaner has attained as much notoriety for his original works in oil, acrylic, wax and still photography. His paintings and photographs have been collected by fellow artists and celebrities in Hawaiʻi and around the work. To see his work, visit frankbshanerart.com.

Bailey House tours

The Bailey House Museum including a gift shop at 2375A Main Street is on the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. It contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Hale Hōʻikeʻike featuring exhibits is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

Thursday, free jazz show

A free jazz show featuring Jimmy C and Jeff Helmer takes place at the Maui Coffee Attic Thursday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. For more information, including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Abby Lokelani

Abby Lokelani, Jan. 6

Singer-songwriter Abby Lokelani performs at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, Jan. 6, at 6 p.m. Lokelani, born on Maui, is a Berklee School of Music scholar, performing in a plethora of genres, including “jazzy-pop” and “indie-folk.” She is currently based in Boston, where she is recording an album. She is going to perform songs to her upcoming album. Here’s one of her sons — “Last Wave.” https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abby-lokelani-tickets-466616641937 For more information, including tickets, go to go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wind Monkeys, Jan. 7

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Jan. 7, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam and Rick sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

KĪHEI

Eric Gilliom’s White Hawaiian returns

After back to back sold-out performances, multi-talented Eric Gilliom continues his comedy romp through family history in White Hawaiian at ProArts Playhouse on weekends, starting Thursday , Jan. 5, and also Jan. 6, 7, 8, and Feb. 2, 3, 4, and 5. It’s an entertaining autobiographical stage show that covers the Broadway career of Gilliom and his upbringing as a Caucasion with Hawaiian roots. Except for the Sunday performance at 2 p.m., the play starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or thelittleboxoffice.com or call 808-463-6550

Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire at Nalu’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and popular Kanekoa member Vince Esquire perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Dec. 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom performs as a member of one of Mick Fleetwood’s bands, and Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa. Their websites are ericgilliom.com and vinceesquire.com

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Dec. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, Dec. 31, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Dec. 30, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Dec. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond at Tikis

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Jan. 1 , from 4 to 6 p.m. and Maui Brews Tuesday, Jan. 3, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444, or MauiBrewingCo.com.

Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, Jan. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

John Cruz at ProArts

Grammy winner John Cruz performs to an intimate audience at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. Cruz, a guitarist and singer, is known for his song, “Island Style” and also his participation in the Playing for Change youtube video, “All Along the Watchtower.” For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

LAHAINA

Jake Thomas performs at a fundraiser for Maui youth jazz at the Maui Kuia Estate Chocolate Factory on New Year’s Eve Sunday, Jan. 1.

Jake Thomas performs New Year’s Day

Up and coming jazz performer Tadashi “Jake” Thomas, who hails from Hawaiʻi, will be entertaining at the Maui Kuia Estate Chocolate Factory Sunday, Jan. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. Some 40 percent of chocolate sales go to benefit the youth jazz education program in Maui schools. Thomas is a New York-based trumpet player, composer, and arranger. He has performed at landmark jazz venues including Dizzy’s Club, Birdland, and the Blue Note Hawai’i. As a composer Tadashi has worked with jazz legends including Rufus Reid, Ingrid Jensen, Billy Childs, and Steve Wilson. He was named a 2022 Jazz Fellow at the Ravinia Steans Music Institute and composed and performed original works at the 2022 Ravinia Music Festival. For more information, go to jazzman.org

Gretchen Rhodes. Photo courtesy @amorphiaphotography / Live @ The MACC.

Gretchen Rhodes & The House Shakers, Thursday

Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers perform at Fleetwood’s Thursday, Dec. 29, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Rhodes sings classic rock and blues with some members of Mic Fleetwood’s blues band. The Pohai Trio entertains at the same time on a separate stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

The House Shakers, Friday

The House Shakers performs at Fleetwood’s Friday, Dec. 30, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The band includes Grammy winning bassist and singer Lenny Castallenos along with guitarist Kenny Geiser and drummer Paul Marchetti. Levi Poasa performs Hawaiian reggae and island rock on a separate stage at the same time. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry nightly from Dec. 29 through Jan.2, from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artists are Gleb and Sophia Goloubetski — “Eyes of Beauty.” from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com.

Alex DeCalma

Alex DeCalma, Sunday lunch

Soloist Alex DeCalma entertains at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Jan. 1, from noon to 2 p.m. DeCalma is a singer-songwriter who plays classic rock. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Santana, Poasa Monday

Brian Santana and Levi Poasa entertain on separate stages at Fleetwood’s Monday, Jan. 2, both starting at 7:30 p.m. Santana sings rock, pop and classics, while Poasa performs island rock and Hawaiian reggae. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Halekava at 602 Front Street Thursday, Dec. 29, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Benny Uyetake at Kimo’s Thursday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, Dec. 29, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net

Free ʻukulele lessons

Free ʻukulele lessons are being provided at the center stage at Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Dec. 29, at 2:30 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of this popular Hawaiian musical instrument. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online.

Late night dancing, 10 p.m.+

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Friday and Saturday nights, Dec. 30 and 31, from 10 p.m For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Artist Uma Silby displays her crystal and silver creations at the Lahaina Arts Society Fair occurring Friday and Saturday at the Lahaina Cannery Center. Next to her is her husband David.

Lahaina Art Society fair

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30 and 31. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Mala Tavern, New Year’s Eve

Mala Tavern is planning a “Late Night Silent Disco” with cocktails, champagne, pupus and photography booth during a White Party New Year’s Eve. It’s also serving dinners, with additions. For reservations and more information, go to MalaTavern.com or call 808-667-9394.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Jan. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Joel Katz at Māla

Steel guitarist-singer Joel Katz performs at Māla’s Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to gannonsrestaurant.com or joelkatzmaui.com

Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire at Frida’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and popular Kanekoa member Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Gilliom performs as a member of one of Mick Fleetwood’s bands, and Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa. Their websites are ericgilliom.com and vinceesquire.com

Free ʻukulele lessons

Free hula lessons for all ages takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Jan. 2, from 2:30 For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com

O’Leary, Rhodes Wednesday

Singer-pianist Rose O’Leary performs light-hearted, upbeat music featuring covers by artists like Amy Winehouse, Queen, and Norah Jones at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. She has toured with Dave Mason and performed with Steven Tyler. On a separate stage at the same time is Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers with blues and rock. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Andrea Walls and Josh Emmanuel entertain at Java Jazz Saturday and Monday.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls and guitarist Josh Emmanuel entertain at Java Jazz Saturday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 2, from 7 to 10 p.m. They perform jazz and gypsy music. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Ring in 2023 at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali

Visitors and locals alike can enjoy a glamorous start to 2023 at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa Kāʻanapali with the hotel’s New Year’s Eve Celebration, taking place on Dec. 31, 2022 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. It will be a night of memory-making with live island music, late night seasonal bites, appetizers and more in the hotel’s luxurious Honoapi‘ilani Ballroom.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy the energetic sounds of local group Nuff Sedd, as well as hand-crafted cocktails and plenty of bubbles at the resort’s NYE non-host bar. And of course, no New Year’s celebration would be complete without a champagne toast to celebrate the start of 2023. Two ticket tiers are offered, and all attendees must be 21 years of age or older: General admission is $150 per person. VIP Experience is $250 per person.

To purchase tickets visit fare harbor.com/westin.

Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali and also at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua.

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. She also performs Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 3 and 4, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com.

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Masters of Hawaiian Slack Key – Ledward Kaapana and George Kahumoku Jr. Courtesy photo

Kaapana, Kahumoku Wednesday

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ʻohana perform with guest Ledward Kaapana at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort’s Pavilion Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 6:30 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com Here’s an interview with George about receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaiian Academy of Recording Artists.

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, Dec. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. For more information, go to danyelalana.com.

MĀʻALAEA

Chris Redd

Comedian Chris Redd, Friday

Comedian Chris Redd will be performing at da Playground Maui Friday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. . Redd, formerly with Saturday Night Live, has a comedy special running on HBO Max and was a cast member of the Netflix show Disjointed with Cathy Bates.

For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

Che Durena

Che Durena, Wednesday

Comedian Che Durena performs at da Playground Maui Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 9 p.m. Durena, a Haitian-Canadian comedian based in Toronto, has worked as a host and writer for My Most Amazing Top 10. The show has 7.6 million subscribers. Doors open at 8 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

MAKAWAO-KULA

Amy Gilliom at Kula Lodge

The Kula Lodge & Restaurant is presenting a New Year’s Eve with Nā Hōkū Hanahano winner and six-time Grammy awardee Amy Hānaiali‘i. The entertainment and dinner includes a 5-course pre fixe dinner, prepared by executive chef Raul Bermudez. There is a choice for four different packages. For more information including tickets. visit here.

Live sunset music at The Point Café

ʻUkulele master C.J. Boom Helekahi with hula by Anela Kanamu entertains Monday, Jan. 2, and singer-pianist Mark Johnstone performs Tuesday, Jan. 3. Helekahi with Kanamu perform Wednesday, Jan. 4. The free performances, all starting at around 4-4:30 p.m., are presented by Mokulele Airlines and HawaiiOnTV.com and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival.

Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Dec. 31, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui No’eau gifts

Gift items are on sale at the gift shop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

Classes at Hui No’eau

Beginning sculpture, pencil drawing, and mixed media drawing are among the classes offered at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center starting January. Classes also include landscape painting, beginning jewelry, and bookbinding and journaling. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Space band Friday

The band Captain Kirk and the Kalabaraters perform at Dollies North Shore Pizza Friday, Dec. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call Dollies, 808-579-9070, or go to its website dolliespizzanorthshore.com

Latin Nights at Heritage Hall

Rio Ritmo entertains at Latin Nights at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Avenue Friday, Dec. 30, from 8 to 11 p.m. The music features salsa, bachata, and Latin pop. There is a cover charge. For more information, go to mauiheritagehall.org or call Nat, 808-572-1388.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Fireworks display, Maui File (7.4.18) PC: Rachael Johnson

Aerial Fireworks in Wailea

The only site on Maui Island that has a permit for aerial fireworks is located on a platform off the Grand Wailea Resort. According to the Maui County Fire Department, the fireworks is scheduled to be launched on Dec. 31, Saturday, at 11:59 p.m.

Mulligans live music weekend

Tempa Singer, the Naor Project, and horn player Kaiah Abendroth perform soul folk originals and eclectic covers at Mulligans On The Blue in Wailea Friday, Dec. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.

On New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Cody Quintana entertains from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by Island Soul from 8 to midnight.

On New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, Tempa, the Naor Project, and Kia Abendroth entertains. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Dec. 29, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Dec. 30, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free ʻukulele lessons, Monday

A free ʻukulele lesson takes place at the lower level at The Shops At Wailea Monday, Jan. 2, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Learn how to sing, strum and play this popular Hawaiian instrument. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com.

The group Kanekoa performs at The Shops At Wailea Friday.

Kanekoa performs Friday

Hawaiʻi band Kanekoa performs as the featured guest at The Shops At Wailea at Wailea Friday, Dec. 30, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The ‘ukulele-powered, Nā Hōkū Hanohano winning group creates a riveting sound of what it calls Hawaiian jam-rock. Los Lobos drummer David Hidalgo has called the group the Hawaiian Grateful Dead. The band has a new percussionist, Lopaka Colon, who has played with Pure Heart, Henry Kapono, and Mick Fleetwood.

Benoits’ New Year’s performances

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Ekolu’s Kitchen, on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, from 8 to 10 p.m. and at Pita Paradise on New Year’s Day, Sunday, at 6 p.m. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com.

