





















Ten-year-old Emma Johnson is spending her seventh holiday season delivering toys to Maui County Police Department for their K9 unit.

Known as “Santa Paws,” Emma is the daughter of the Debbie Johnson, founder of K9s United. She saved her allowance throughout the year to fund the gifts to six of MPD’s canine crime fighters.

According to K9s United, many law enforcement agencies don’t have adequate funding to provide K-9 units with the vital resources they need, including advanced training; active equipment and kennels; vehicle heat alarms and door poppers and canine health expenses.

K9s United helps to fill that void and aid law enforcement agencies to ensure their K-9 units have the programs and supplies these dogs need most.

All funds raised by K9s United supports their mission to educate, train and provide vital equipment and services to K-9s who serve in the field.