December 28, 2022, 8:11 AM HST
K9s United, a Jacksonville based nonprofit dedicated to advocating for law enforcement K9s, donated six dog toys to the Maui Police Department’s K9 unit for Christmas.
K9s United donated more than 38 toys to six agencies and departments in Maui, Hawaii and around Jacksonville, Florida
Maui County Police Department K-9 Senda plays with his new dog toy that was donated by K9s United
Maui County Police Department’s K-9 Senda patiently awaits his new dog toy, donated by K9s United, a Jacksonville based nonprofit dedicated to advocating for law enforcement K-9s
K9s United president and founder, Debbie Johnson with Maui Police Department K9 Kalo. Johnson’s daughter Emma saved her allowance and raised money to purchase toys for Law enforcement K9s.
K9s United is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit committed to supporting K9 law enforcement officers who detect, protect, and serve our communities by giving them the best equipment, amenities, and quality of life during and after their service.
Ten-year-old Emma Johnson is spending her seventh holiday season delivering toys to Maui County Police Department for their K9 unit.
Known as “Santa Paws,” Emma is the daughter of the Debbie Johnson, founder of K9s United. She saved her allowance throughout the year to fund the gifts to six of MPD’s canine crime fighters.
According to K9s United, many law enforcement agencies don’t have adequate funding to provide K-9 units with the vital resources they need, including advanced training; active equipment and kennels; vehicle heat alarms and door poppers and canine health expenses.
K9s United helps to fill that void and aid law enforcement agencies to ensure their K-9 units have the programs and supplies these dogs need most.
All funds raised by K9s United supports their mission to educate, train and provide vital equipment and services to K-9s who serve in the field.