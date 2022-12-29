The Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign through the New Year’s weekend.

Continued increased intoxication checkpoints at various locations will be set throughout Maui County as part of the effort to eliminate impaired driving from Maui’s roadways.

Motorists can expect the Maui Police Department to take a zero-tolerance approach to impaired driving. The goal is to promote voluntary compliance with all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on Maui’s roadways.

The Maui Police Department – DUI Task Force Unit is also asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep roadways safe for everyone by following these tips:

Plan a safe way home before consuming intoxicants; designate a sober driver.

If you have been consuming intoxicants, utilize a car service (Smartphone driven online transportation networks), take a taxi, or call a sober friend or family member.

If you know someone who is impaired and intends to get behind the wheel, please take their keys or help them make other arrangements to get to their next destination safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call the Maui Police Department to report it. You could save a life.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To date this year, there have been 18 traffic fatality on Maui County roads, compared to 15 at the same time last year. On Hawaiʻi Island police say there have already been 34 fatalities on Big Island roads, compared to 26 at the same time in 2021. The last time there were more traffic deaths on the Big Island was back in 2012 when there were 38 traffic fatalities.