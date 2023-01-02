Bissen swearing-in ceremony. PC: courtesy.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen took the oath of office on Monday afternoon from Judge Peter T. Cahill during a noon swearing in ceremony at the County Building.

By his side was his wife Isabella Kaʻihikapulani, as well as family members, Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green and other dignitaries.

During his campaign he focused on a platform of Kamaʻāina Prosperity. His efforts aimed to address some of the most pressing needs that Maui faces including out-of-reach housing prices, the disappearance of good paying jobs, and care for Maui’s environment and economy.

The ceremony precedes the public inauguration event which will take place this evening

at 5 p.m. in the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Doors open at 4 p.m.

with prelude entertainment by Amy Hānaialiʻi.






















