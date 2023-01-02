The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch has issued a green placard to Thai Mee Up Kula 2 food truck and has allowed the food truck to reopen to the public after a followup inspection on Friday.

The mobile unit is operated by Maui Mobile Food Court LLC and is located at 28 Kiopaa Place in Makawao.

The mobile unit received the red placard on Dec. 22, 2022 and was immediately closed for an infestation of roaches.

The health department conducted a follow-up inspection on Dec. 30, 2022 and found the required corrective actions had been completed.

The DOH reports the mobile unit had received several professional fumigation and pesticide treatments since the closure and will continue monthly into the future.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.