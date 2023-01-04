Hawaiʻi Life Flight today announced it is returning to service this week, with crew members returning to service at their personal discretion.

This comes following a safety stand down taken in response to the disappearance of a Hawaiʻi Life Flight medical aircraft that went missing off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up a patient located on Hawaiʻi island on Dec. 15, 2022. The three crew members on board were never found.

“Hawaiʻi Life Flight deeply appreciates the support they have received from the community and our partners in care during this challenging time,” the company said in a media release.

“We remain committed to our mission and to serving our communities. After taking a deliberate pause in service to perform precautionary maintenance checks and to focus on the mental well-being of our crew members, we have taken calculated steps to return to service safely this week. Crew members are returning to service at their personal discretion,” according to the update.

Hawaiʻi Life Flight reports the company continues to provide team members with the appropriate resources to help manage their mental health and well-being. “We will work alongside our team and our community to make sure they receive the support they need,” the release said.