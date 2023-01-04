Maui News

Hawaiʻi Life Flight announces return to service

January 4, 2023, 2:21 PM HST
* Updated January 4, 3:31 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hawaiʻi Life Flight today announced it is returning to service this week, with crew members returning to service at their personal discretion.

This comes following a safety stand down taken in response to the disappearance of a Hawaiʻi Life Flight medical aircraft that went missing off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up a patient located on Hawaiʻi island on Dec. 15, 2022. The three crew members on board were never found.

“Hawaiʻi Life Flight deeply appreciates the support they have received from the community and our partners in care during this challenging time,” the company said in a media release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We remain committed to our mission and to serving our communities. After taking a deliberate pause in service to perform precautionary maintenance checks and to focus on the mental well-being of our crew members, we have taken calculated steps to return to service safely this week. Crew members are returning to service at their personal discretion,” according to the update.

Hawaiʻi Life Flight reports the company continues to provide team members with the appropriate resources to help manage their mental health and well-being. “We will work alongside our team and our community to make sure they receive the support they need,” the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Officer Involved Shooting 2Mauis First Baby Of 2023 Arrives At 225 A M On New Yearʻs Day 3Bissens Inaugural Address Calls For Sensible Spending Embraces Traditional Knowledge 4Maui Police Seek Information On Alleged Assault At Pukalani Home 5Maui Hotel Lodging Association Announces First Communications Director 6Standing Room Only At Maui County Council Inauguration Former Chair Not Participating