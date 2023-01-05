A man on a mission to raise funds for mental health on Maui, successfully completed a walk around the perimeter of the Valley Isle.

Chad Starr began his walk at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Baldwin Beach Park in Pāʻia. Over the course of seven days, Starr journeyed for 164 miles, raising awareness on youth suicide prevention, and sharing his message: “You are loved.”

Friends Palani and Bridgette joined Starr on his walk in support of Starr and his message.

Starr completed his walk at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. His efforts resulted in donations of more than $800 to Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi.

Coming up this month, another man will push his physical boundaries for mental health by running a two-day race along 100 miles of trails on Oʻahu.

Matt Sorenson HURT100 Fundraiser: Jan. 14-15, 2023

Matt Sorenson. PC: Mental Health America Hawaiʻi.

Last year, Matt Sorenson raised more than $760 for Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi via his HURT100 challenge.

Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi reports that donations raised were the equivalent to the organization being able to register 32 people to take Mental Health First Aid, or to cover the cost of one staff person presenting 24 one-hour resilience/wellness trainings. The organization called it “a massive impact in our community.”

On Jan. 14, 2023, Sorenson will again be running in the HURT100 and raising money to support Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi’s work in Hawaiʻi.

The HURT100 is a two-day race which consists of five identical 20-mile laps on trails connecting the Mānoa, Makiki, and Nu‘uanu Valleys on the island of Oʻahu. Each lap consists of nearly 5,000 feet of elevation gain and loss, totaling up to almost 25,000 feet by the end of the 100-mile race.