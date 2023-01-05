Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 4-6 3-5 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:16 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:43 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 5:58 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:17 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:57 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:40 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 01:23 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 5:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will steadily ease through Friday as overlapping short- period northwest (330 degrees) and north (350 degrees) swells moves through. The north swell will transition to more north- northeast (20-30 degrees) today into the weekend. Surf along north and west facing shores will steadily increase Saturday into early next week as consecutive northwest (320-330 degrees) swells move through the island chain, each a little bigger than the previous. These swells could bring above average surf to north and west facing shores by early next week before slowly trending down.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small, except for shores expose to the north and northeast swells mentioned above. Small choppy surf may return to east facing shores Friday into the weekend as trades return. Small surf along south facing shores will see a little bump over the next day or two keeping surf slightly elevated into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon.