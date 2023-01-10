Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 25-35 35-45 West Facing 1-3 1-3 6-8 7-10 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 11:38 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 03:47 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:01 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds North winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:00 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 05:20 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 12:10 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 04:33 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will hold steady below advisory levels today, then rapidly build and exceed warning levels late tonight through Wednesday as the largest swell of the season arrives. The swell will begin out of the northwest, then shift out of the north northwest (340 degrees) direction through the day Thursday. As this northerly swell eases into the weekend, a new northwest swell begin to build, potentially reaching warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores by late Sunday. Surf along south facing shores will remain at background levels through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small, except for areas exposed to northerly swells.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NW less than 5mph in the afternoon.