Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 10, 2023

January 10, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
25-35
35-45 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
6-8
7-10 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 11:38 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 03:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:01 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:00 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 05:20 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 12:10 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 04:33 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:02 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will hold steady below advisory levels today, then rapidly build and exceed warning levels late tonight through Wednesday as the largest swell of the season arrives. The swell will begin out of the northwest, then shift out of the north northwest (340 degrees) direction through the day Thursday. As this northerly swell eases into the weekend, a new northwest swell begin to build, potentially reaching warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores by late Sunday. Surf along south facing shores will remain at background levels through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small, except for areas exposed to northerly swells. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NW less than 5mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour Makes Maui Stop May 2      2Maui Obituaries Week Ending Jan 9 2023      3Lawmakers To Consider Sports Gaming Bill      4Death Of A Maui Big Wave Surfing Pioneer Sends Shockwaves Through Community      5Forecast Of Xl Surf Prompts Advisory From County Of Maui      6Developer To Present Update On Pulelehua Housing Project