Maui Surf Forecast for January 10, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|25-35
|35-45
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|6-8
|7-10
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:01 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|North winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:02 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will hold steady below advisory levels today, then rapidly build and exceed warning levels late tonight through Wednesday as the largest swell of the season arrives. The swell will begin out of the northwest, then shift out of the north northwest (340 degrees) direction through the day Thursday. As this northerly swell eases into the weekend, a new northwest swell begin to build, potentially reaching warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores by late Sunday. Surf along south facing shores will remain at background levels through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small, except for areas exposed to northerly swells.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NW less than 5mph in the afternoon.
