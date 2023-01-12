Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 30-40 25-35 18-22 18-22 West Facing 12-16 12-16 10-14 8-12 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 12:44 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 05:39 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:03 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 11:01 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 06:05 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 01:21 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An extra-large northwest swell will be slow to diminish today, then shift to the north tonight and Friday as it gradually eases. Another powerful, but smaller, very long-period northwest swell is expected Saturday through Monday, with peak surf heights approaching High Surf Warning values. After this long-lived swell eases, surf heights early next week look to remain below Advisory levels along all shores as moderate-sized northwest swells arrive. A tiny south swell is possible this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NNE medium period swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.