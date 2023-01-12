Maui Surf Forecast for January 12, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|30-40
|25-35
|18-22
|18-22
|West Facing
|12-16
|12-16
|10-14
|8-12
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:03 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:03 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An extra-large northwest swell will be slow to diminish today, then shift to the north tonight and Friday as it gradually eases. Another powerful, but smaller, very long-period northwest swell is expected Saturday through Monday, with peak surf heights approaching High Surf Warning values. After this long-lived swell eases, surf heights early next week look to remain below Advisory levels along all shores as moderate-sized northwest swells arrive. A tiny south swell is possible this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high NNE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NNE medium period swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com