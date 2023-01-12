Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 12, 2023

January 12, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
30-40
25-35
18-22
18-22 




West Facing
12-16
12-16
10-14
8-12 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 12:44 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 05:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:03 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 11:01 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 06:05 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 01:21 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An extra-large northwest swell will be slow to diminish today, then shift to the north tonight and Friday as it gradually eases. Another powerful, but smaller, very long-period northwest swell is expected Saturday through Monday, with peak surf heights approaching High Surf Warning values. After this long-lived swell eases, surf heights early next week look to remain below Advisory levels along all shores as moderate-sized northwest swells arrive. A tiny south swell is possible this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high NNE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NNE medium period swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
