West Side

Today: Sunny. Highs 74 to 81. East winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Friday: Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Light winds.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 83. North winds up to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear. Lows 60 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Friday: Sunny. Highs around 84. Light winds.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68 near the shore to 46 to 52 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows 60 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Friday: Sunny. Highs around 82. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 56 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows around 46 at the visitor center to around 42 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 57 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68 near the shore to 46 to 52 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 69 to 76. Northeast winds up to 20 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear. Lows around 61. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Friday: Sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Light winds.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny. Highs 65 to 81. East winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows 52 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Friday: Sunny. Highs 66 to 82. Light winds.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate trades will turn southeasterly tonight giving rise to a land and sea breeze pattern over the smaller islands that will continue through Saturday. No rain is expected during this time. A brief return to a trade wind shower pattern is possible by Saturday night.

Discussion

With the progression of the nocturnal period, cloud free skies from last evening have given way to a fairly high coverage of stable and flat cloud cover over the waters and adjacent windward zones. This thin cloud cover will burn off with the onset of diurnal heating but will regenerate each night as a very shallow inversion between 2.5 and 4kft makes the most of limited boundary layer moisture flux. A deep anticyclone centered directly over the islands in the mid-levels and positioned immediately north of the islands at the surface will work through the area during the next 24 hours. Deep layer subsidence will further increase during this time bringing even greater stability while dewpoints hover in the 50s. In this environment, moderate trades will struggle to produce anything more than patchy clouds over the terrain.

As the aforementioned high shifts east, trades will veer to southeasterly tonight through Saturday resulting in blocked flow and an emerging land and sea breeze pattern over the smaller islands. Interior clouds each afternoon will give way to clear skies as land breezes develop overnight. Meanwhile, a modest increase in low-level moisture and subsequent weakening of the inversion over the eastern end of the state will accompany the transition to southeasterly background flow. Shower activity will nonetheless remain quite sparse through Saturday except, perhaps, over Windward Maui where enhanced southeast flow bending around the Hamakua Coast of the Big Island may be sufficient to generate a locally greater coverage of showers.

Global model consensus indicates a return to more typical trade wind shower pattern late Saturday through at least Sunday as high pressure refocuses further north during the latter half of the weekend. Rainfall amounts will remain light during this period as the lingering deep layer of dry and stable air confines meaningful moisture return to a relatively shallow layer in the lowest levels.

Aviation

A surface high pressure system located north of the islands will move east to a position northeast of the area by tonight. This will produce moderate easterly trade winds today, followed by weakening east-southeast flow by this evening. The atmosphere is very stable and dry, so mainly stratocumulus clouds are expected to move over windward sections. No significant precipitation is in the forecast through early Friday morning. Therefore, expect VFR conditions to prevail across the state during the next 24 hours.

No AIRMETs are currently in effect, and none are anticipated today.

Marine

An extra-large NW (330 degrees) swell propagating through island waters has been slow to diminish overnight. Observations from NDBC buoys 51001/51101 NW of Kauai indicate little drop in significant wave height, while the predominant wave period has dropped to near 15 seconds. Very large surf along exposed shorelines will persist into tonight, and a High Surf Warning (HSW) has been extended through early Friday for shorelines most exposed to the swell. Some other shores less exposed to the swell are the subject of a High Surf Advisory (HSA), with additional details contained in the latest Coastal Hazard Message (CFWHFO), Marine Weather Statement (MWSHFO), and Surf Zone Forecast (SRFHFO). The swell will gradually diminish (but remain above HSA levels on some shores) Friday as the primary swell direction veers toward the N (350 degrees).

Another powerful (but smaller) very long-period NW (310 degrees) swell is expected Saturday through Monday, with peak surf heights approaching HSW values. After this long-lived swell eases, surf heights early next week look to remain below HSA heights along all shores as moderate-sized NW swells arrive, with a small S swell possible this weekend.

A Small Craft Advisory posted for all zones (except Maalaea bay) has been extended through tonight, as combined seas will be slow to diminish below 10 feet, with near shore buoys showing seas currently ranging from 10 to 17 feet. Combined seas should lower below 10 feet by Friday morning, but will approach 10 feet again over the weekend.

An eastward-moving and relatively weak (1021 mb) surface high is centered about 300 nm NNE of Kauai, producing moderate to locally strong ENE trade winds. The high will move E through tonight, and light to moderate (locally strong in the channels) winds will veer to the E and SE. The high will then remain relatively stationary about 600 nm ENE of the islands into early next week. The associated ridge will be just N of Kauai through this period, generally supporting light to moderate E to SE winds that may get a little stronger when the ridge moves N briefly on Sunday.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Warning until 6 AM HST Friday for Niihau, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Maui Windward West, Kona, Kohala, Kauai North, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Molokai West, Maui Central Valley North, Windward Haleakala.

High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Friday for Maui Leeward West, Lanai Leeward, Big Island East, Big Island North.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Friday for all Hawaiian waters except Maalaea Bay,

