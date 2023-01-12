Maui News

Photos: XL swell brings epic surf to Peʻahi “Jaws” on Maui’s north shore

January 12, 2023, 8:56 AM HST
Peʻahi (1.11.23) “Jaws.” Photo credit: Martin Caprile

Wednesday’s extra-large swell brought epic surf conditions to Maui’s famed Pe’ahi “Jaws” surf break. Experienced big wave surfers were captured charging the mountainous waves as safety crews stood by to assist. Photographer, Martin Caprile shared these photos with us.

The National Weather Service has continued a high surf warning until 6 a.m. Friday and is forecasting surf of 25 to 35 feet along north facing shores, and 18 to 24 feet along west facing shores of the smaller islands. Surf will gradually diminish tonight.

The public is advised to stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts and head all advice from ocean safety officials. Multiple ocean rescues were conducted along impacted shorelines on Maui on Wednesday.

Peʻahi (1.11.23) “Jaws.” Photo credit: Martin Caprile
Peʻahi (1.11.23) “Jaws.” Photo credit: Martin Caprile
Peʻahi (1.11.23) “Jaws.” Photo credit: Martin Caprile
Peʻahi (1.11.23) “Jaws.” Photo credit: Martin Caprile
Peʻahi (1.11.23) “Jaws.” Photo credit: Martin Caprile
Peʻahi (1.11.23) “Jaws.” Photo credit: Martin Caprile
Peʻahi (1.11.23) “Jaws.” Photo credit: Martin Caprile

