Artwork: In Spite of the Odds by Sachelle Dae

Hui No‘eau presents its 2023 Annual Juried Exhibition, happening Jan. 13 to Feb. 17.

An opening reception will be held Friday, Jan. 13, from 5-7 p.m.

Gallery Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hui No‘eau Annual Juried Exhibition is a highly selective and prestigious exhibition that showcases new work created by a talented community of artists.

The exhibition is open to works in all media and offers an opportunity for artists to share their ideas, inspirations, and creativity in a public gallery space.

Guest jurors offer a different perspective for a unique show each year. This year, Rosina Potter will serve as the 2023 juror.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Exhibition sponsors are: Doug & Madeline Callahan, Susan O’Shaughnessy & Bryan Luther, and Carolyn Schaefer.