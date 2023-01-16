Employee of the Month Lorna Tagorda (center) works with Maui Planning and Coordinating Council Coordinator Zilpah Kaimiola (right) and Flor Andrion to help support kūpuna and their clubs. Photo Courtesy: Maui Economic Opportunity

Lorna Tagorda began as a Maui Economic Opportunity senior employment program client, worked her way into a senior club specialist position and last month was named Employee of the Month.

In the nomination, Employment Services Specialist Jan Cerizo said Tagorda is “someone who does not seek the limelight and shies away from any attention. Nevertheless, she gets her job done, and she does it effectively.”

Tagorda joined MEO in April 2018 as a client in the Senior Community Service Employment Program, which was established by the federal Older American Act for income eligible seniors, 55 years or older, who are unemployed. Priority is given to veterans and qualified spouses and persons with disabilities, limited literacy and English language proficiency, and at-risk for homelessness or homeless.

Participants work an average of 20 hours a week and are paid the state minimum wage. Program training and work experience serve as a bridge to a regular paying job.

Tagorda was hired by MEO in July 2021 as a senior club specialist, working under Maui Planning and Coordinating Council Coordinator Zilpah Kaimiola. She supports kūpuna and their clubs and activities.

“She should be acknowledged for the quiet contributions she makes to better the lives of the people she helps and for her efforts to make our community a better place to live,” Cerizo said.

For being named Employee of the Month for November, Tagorda received a $150 check and an extra vacation day. She was honored at MEO’s General Staff meeting on Dec. 16. Cerizo received $50 as the nominator.