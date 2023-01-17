Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 17, 2023

January 17, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
10-14
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 04:51 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:06 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:02 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 07:56 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 10:29 AM HST.




Low -0.5 feet 05:43 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current large northwest swell has dropped just below advisory levels early this morning, and as a result the High Surf Advisory has been cancelled. Surf along north and west facing shores is not expected to drop much today however, with a slight decline then expected tonight. A couple new reinforcing northwest swells are expected Wednesday and Thursday, although surf heights should remain below advisory levels. A new large northwest swell could bring another round of advisory level surf to north and west facing shores on Friday, with a dip below advisory levels forecast for Saturday, followed by a potential extra large event Sunday through Monday with surf heights well above warning thresholds. 


The current small south swell will continue to decline today, with only background south swell energy expected Wednesday through the weekend. A new small long-period south swell could give south shore surf a minor boost early next week. East shore surf will remain small and well below normal through the upcoming weekend due to the lack of trade winds over and upstream of the islands. Returning trades could give surf a boost along east facing shores early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with S winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SSE for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
