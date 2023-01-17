Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-14 10-14 7-10 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 04:51 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:06 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:02 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 07:56 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 10:29 AM HST. Low -0.5 feet 05:43 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current large northwest swell has dropped just below advisory levels early this morning, and as a result the High Surf Advisory has been cancelled. Surf along north and west facing shores is not expected to drop much today however, with a slight decline then expected tonight. A couple new reinforcing northwest swells are expected Wednesday and Thursday, although surf heights should remain below advisory levels. A new large northwest swell could bring another round of advisory level surf to north and west facing shores on Friday, with a dip below advisory levels forecast for Saturday, followed by a potential extra large event Sunday through Monday with surf heights well above warning thresholds.

The current small south swell will continue to decline today, with only background south swell energy expected Wednesday through the weekend. A new small long-period south swell could give south shore surf a minor boost early next week. East shore surf will remain small and well below normal through the upcoming weekend due to the lack of trade winds over and upstream of the islands. Returning trades could give surf a boost along east facing shores early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with S winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SSE for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.