Maui News

Statewide plan unveiled for universal preschool, 80 new classrooms by next year

By Kehaulani Cerizo
 January 17, 2023, 2:26 PM HST
* Updated January 17, 2:56 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hawaiʻi Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke announces Ready Keiki, a plan for universal preschool, during a news conference today. PC: Sylvia Luke Facebook

Hawaiʻi Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke during a news conference today announced a plan for universal preschool where 80 new classrooms statewide would be ready by next year.

Ready Keiki, a public-private partnership led by Luke, would eventually have 465 Pre-K classrooms for 3- and 4-year-old students by year 2032, with 20 pupils per class.

State leaders touted the project as one that will prepare children for educational success, while saving money for families who need their kids to have a safe space during working hours.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The data is crystal clear: Those who attend a high-quality early learning (city) are more likely to succeed in primary school and beyond,” Maui Rep. Justin Woodson, state House education chairperson, said during the O’ahu news conference. “This leads to healthier communities.”

O’ahu Sen. Michelle N. Kidani, state Senate education chairperson, said many young families leave the islands because they can’t afford to have their children in preschool or daycare.

Luke said the cost of a classroom is about $170,000. If the state can build out all 80 classrooms by next August, it will cost about $40 million.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Eventually, though, the goal is to have 465 preschool classrooms by 2032.

Ready Keiki classrooms would take shape in a variety of different forms, according to program information.

More than 60 new preschool classrooms would be included on existing state Department of Education school campuses; 30 new classrooms could be created at charter schools; Preschool Open Doors expansion could add around 1,400 additional seats to existing private providers; and preschool classrooms would be added to state libraries, University of Hawaiʻi campuses and public-private land purchases.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Act 46 in 2020 established the goal to provide all keiki ages 3 to 4 with access to Pre-K enrollment by 2032. Act 257 in 2022 appropriated $200 million to expand access to Pre-K by building new school facilities and renovating existing ones to increase preschool capacity.

Also, the state would request $40 million to expand the federal program, Preschool Open Doors, to include 3-year-olds and increase the subsidy per child. The state-administered program serves more than 750 children statewide by providing subsidies to eligible families to help pay preschool tuition.

To watch the announcement, visit Luke’s Facebook page. For information on Ready Keiki, visit Luke’s state website.

 Kehaulani Cerizo
Kehaulani Cerizo was born and raised on Maui and worked for nearly 15 years as a news reporter, copy editor and features editor at daily newspapers. She earned awards at The Maui News in Wailuku and at Today’s Local News in San Diego.
Read Full Bio
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Small Plane Crash Molokai 2Rally Speaks Out Against Proposed Mosquito Release On Maui To Battle Avian Malaria 3Photos Maui Fire Crews Responded To Happy Valley Structure Fire 4Moon The Inspiring Injured Humpback Whale Hasnt Been Seen Since Early December 5Little Movement In Maui Oʻahu Gas Prices 6State Reps From Maui County Hold Key Positions In 2023 Legislative Session