Maui News

Four people displaced by Molokaʻi house fire

January 18, 2023, 5:12 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

An electrical malfunction is suspected as the cause of a Tuesday evening house fire on Kikipua Street in Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi.

The alarm was reported at 5:33 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2023.

Upon arrival on scene, crews found a working fire within the single family residence. Firefighters worked to control the blaze and confirmed there were no occupants within.

Fire officials say there was no one home at the time and four residents were displaced. The fire caused an estimated $95,000 in damage to the structure and $30,000 in damage to its contents.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Crews knocked down the fire at approximately 5:45 p.m, and the fire was extinguished at 6:55 p.m.

Red Cross personnel are assisting the displaced residents with immediate needs.

Responding units included: Engine 4, Tanker 4, Engine 9 and Engine 12.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Duo Crowned Savannah Gankiewicz Named Miss Hawaii Usa Noelani Denisi Earns Miss Hawaii Teen Usa Title 2Moon The Inspiring Injured Humpback Whale Hasnt Been Seen Since Early December 3Coast Guard Partners Tracking Russian Vessel Off The Coast Of The Hawaiian Islands 4Maui Memorial Medical Center Reports A Seasonally High Patient Census 5New Study Hawaiʻi Ranked Worst State In The Country For Driving In 2023 6Small Plane Crash Molokai