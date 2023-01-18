An electrical malfunction is suspected as the cause of a Tuesday evening house fire on Kikipua Street in Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi.

The alarm was reported at 5:33 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2023.

Upon arrival on scene, crews found a working fire within the single family residence. Firefighters worked to control the blaze and confirmed there were no occupants within.

Fire officials say there was no one home at the time and four residents were displaced. The fire caused an estimated $95,000 in damage to the structure and $30,000 in damage to its contents.

Crews knocked down the fire at approximately 5:45 p.m, and the fire was extinguished at 6:55 p.m.

Red Cross personnel are assisting the displaced residents with immediate needs.

Responding units included: Engine 4, Tanker 4, Engine 9 and Engine 12.

