Halemauʻu Trail sign. Photo by Wendy Osher.

A 38-year-old Lahaina man suffered serious injuries during a fall at Halemau’u Trail in Haleakalā National Park Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say the man was located by rangers, and then extracted by Rescue 10 personnel aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter.

The hiker was treated by awaiting medics, Ranger EMTs, and Engine 13 personnel at a landing zone set up at Homer’s Grove. The man was then transported via Medevac to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further care.

The mountain rescue incident was reported at around 3:37 p.m., Jan. 17, 2023. Crews concluded response at 5:48 p.m.

This was the first of two air rescues involving hikers on Maui Tuesday. The other occurred in Makawao and involved two women from Lahaina who became lost while hiking on the Kahakapao Trail. More details on that incident are posted here.