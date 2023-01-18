St. Anthony School in Wailuku will host an Open House event for families interested in learning more about the campus, which offers classes from preschool through Grade 12.

The event begins at 9 a.m., with a presentation on the legacy, values, excellence and innovation of the school at the Flexible Learning Center.

Teachers will be available to talk story and share about the following topics:

Curriculum standards and new state of the art materials

Integration of technology into learning

Sports, music, fine and performing arts programming

Community partnerships, early college opportunities, and leadership development

Nurturing and challenging academic environment emphasizing family, friendship, integrity, and generosity.

Specialty demonstrations will be scheduled throughout the open house. Student work samples and tours of the 18 acre campus will be available.

Attendees are encouraged to ask about tuition assistance programs.

For those who can not attend, questions about enrollment can be made by contacting Emily at 808-244-4190 x 268 or [email protected]