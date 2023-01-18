Maui News

St. Anthony School hosts Open House, Jan. 28

January 18, 2023, 2:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

St. Anthony School in Wailuku will host an Open House event for families interested in learning more about the campus, which offers classes from preschool through Grade 12.

The event begins at 9 a.m., with a presentation on the legacy, values, excellence and innovation of the school at the Flexible Learning Center.

Teachers will be available to talk story and share about the following topics:

  • Curriculum standards and new state of the art materials
  • Integration of technology into learning
  • Sports, music, fine and performing arts programming
  • Community partnerships, early college opportunities, and leadership development
  • Nurturing and challenging academic environment emphasizing family, friendship, integrity, and generosity.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Specialty demonstrations will be scheduled throughout the open house. Student work samples and tours of the 18 acre campus will be available.

Attendees are encouraged to ask about tuition assistance programs.

For those who can not attend, questions about enrollment can be made by contacting Emily at 808-244-4190 x 268 or [email protected]

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Moon The Inspiring Injured Humpback Whale Hasnt Been Seen Since Early December 2Maui Memorial Medical Center Reports A Seasonally High Patient Census 3Maui Duo Crowned Savannah Gankiewicz Named Miss Hawaii Usa Noelani Denisi Earns Miss Hawaii Teen Usa Title 4Small Plane Crash Molokai 5New Study Hawaiʻi Ranked Worst State In The Country For Driving In 2023 6Statewide Plan Unveiled For Universal Preschool 80 New Classrooms By Next Year