Maui News

Surf coaches keep up to date with safety skills at MIL clinic

January 18, 2023, 5:01 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • PC: Kim Ball
  • PC: Kim Ball
  • PC: Kim Ball
  • PC: Kim Ball
  • PC: Kim Ball

Fourteen hIgh school coaches passed the 10th Annual Maui Interscholastic League Surf Coaches Certification Clinic. All coaches had to pass a timed 500-yard open ocean swim at Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park in Lahaina before proceeding with the clinic.

Archie Kalepa, former head of Ocean Safety for the County of Maui, taught ocean risk assessment, ocean rescue techniques and life-saving skills at DT Fleming Beach Park in Nāpili.

Chris Pagdilao, the head athletic trainer at Maui High School, taught CPR and first aid. The clinic is offered annually and coaches must recertify every two years.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The MIL is the only league in the state that has surfing as an interscholastic sport.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Moon The Inspiring Injured Humpback Whale Hasnt Been Seen Since Early December 2Small Plane Crash Molokai 3Rally Speaks Out Against Proposed Mosquito Release On Maui To Battle Avian Malaria 4Statewide Plan Unveiled For Universal Preschool 80 New Classrooms By Next Year 54m To Fund Loans For New Dhhl Home Construction And Women Owned Businesses 6First Ever National Strategy To Advance Equity Justice And Opportunity For Asian American Native Hawaiian And Pacific Islander Communities