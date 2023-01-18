

















Fourteen hIgh school coaches passed the 10th Annual Maui Interscholastic League Surf Coaches Certification Clinic. All coaches had to pass a timed 500-yard open ocean swim at Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park in Lahaina before proceeding with the clinic.

Archie Kalepa, former head of Ocean Safety for the County of Maui, taught ocean risk assessment, ocean rescue techniques and life-saving skills at DT Fleming Beach Park in Nāpili.

Chris Pagdilao, the head athletic trainer at Maui High School, taught CPR and first aid. The clinic is offered annually and coaches must recertify every two years.

The MIL is the only league in the state that has surfing as an interscholastic sport.