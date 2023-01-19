Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona and along with the students of Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua. PC: Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Grammy nominee and multi Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner, Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona has reached a milestone in his hula career – 20 years of teaching hula.

The Maui-born musician, vocalist, songwriter, record producer, kumu hula and educator earned the Male Vocalist of the Year and Most Promising Artist awards at the 2014 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.

Kukona is one of only six Hawaiian musicians to be awarded both awards on a debut music album – Hanu ʻAʻala. The success of this album also earned a nomination in the 57th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Regional Roots Music Album. He also went on to be awarded the Male Vocalist of the Year award at the 2018 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ka Huakaʻihele “The Journey” celebrates this momentous occasion along with the students of Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua and several special guest artists including luminaries Kalani Peʻa and Amy Hanaialiʻi.

Tickets are $55 for general admission, plus applicable fees. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, online only at MauiArts.org.

The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales. Box Office hours for email and phone inquiries (808-242-SHOW) are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is recommended that the print-at-home option (or viewable on digital devices) is selected to minimize delays on the night-of-show.

The students of Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua will perform in Ka Huaka’ihele in celebration of Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona’s 20 years as Kumu. PC: Maui Arts & Cultural Center