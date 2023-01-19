Maui News

Sister-legislative relationship signed between Hawaiʻi and Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly

January 19, 2023, 2:19 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Senate President Kouchi greets members of the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly

The Hawaiʻi State Legislature today signed a sister-legislative relationship agreement with the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly of Japan.

This signing ceremony culminated a two-year effort to formally establish a sister-legislative relationship between the two states.

Legislative leaders say the people of Hawaiʻi and Yamaguchi share a long history, beginning with the immigration of 10,424 contract laborers to Hawaiʻi between 1885 and 1894 as kanyaku imin (government-sponsored immigrants), pursuant to the Hawaiian-Japanese Labor Convention of 1886. Since then, there have been continuous cultural exchanges between the people of Hawaiʻi and Yamaguchi.

Members of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature and the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A renewal of this bond between Hawaiʻi and Yamaguchi was spearheaded by former State Senator Brian Taniguchi, who introduced Senate Concurrent Resolution 241 in 2021, calling to establish a sister-state relationship.

In the Senate, these efforts were strongly supported by Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi and Senate Vice President Michelle N. Kidani (Senate District 18 – Mililani Town, Waipi‘o Gentry, Crestview, Waikele, portion of Waipahu, Village Park, Royal Kunia).

“In August 2022, I joined a delegation of legislators on a sister-state mission to Japan, where we met with Yamaguchi Governor Tsugumasa Muraoka and members of the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly,” said Senate Vice President Kidani in a legislative press release. “After years of collaboration and interactions, I am pleased to see this relationship finally formalized.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to the agreement, the focus of this sister-legislative relationship is to develop people-to-people exchanges in the fields of business, education, and culture and periodic face-to-face visits to each other’s legislative chambers and offices.

“As we emerge post-pandemic, I am excited for the opportunities that lay ahead for further collaborations and interactions with our colleagues from the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly,” said Senate President Kouchi. “Both Hawaiʻi and Yamaguchi have much to offer, and it is my hope that we can work together as a collective to better the lives of the people that we serve.”

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Duo Crowned Savannah Gankiewicz Named Miss Hawaii Usa Noelani Denisi Earns Miss Hawaii Teen Usa Title 2Coast Guard Partners Tracking Russian Vessel Off The Coast Of The Hawaiian Islands 3Moon The Inspiring Injured Humpback Whale Hasnt Been Seen Since Early December 4Maui Memorial Medical Center Reports A Seasonally High Patient Census 5Injured Hiker Airlifted From Halemauʻu Trail At Haleakala National Park 6Lost Hikers Airlifted To Safety From Kahakapao Trail In Makawao