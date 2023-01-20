PC: HIHWNMS

The Sanctuary Visitor Center at NOAA’s Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary has reopened in Kīhei with a new design and new interactive exhibits. Over the past five years, the sanctuary has worked on a full redesign of the visitor center, highlighting whale biology, research, disentanglement and the importance of the sanctuary.

Located in Kīhei on the south shore of Maui, Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary visitor center provides a learning space focused on the marine environment. This scenic beachfront location looks across the waters of the sanctuary with views of Kahoʻolawe, Lānaʻi and West Maui. The visitor center features new and engaging interpretive exhibits, interactive displays and weekly programs for the whole family.

Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary is one of the world’s most important whale habitats, and the only place in the United States where humpback whales mate, calve and nurse their young.

Designated in 1992, Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary works to protect humpback whales and their habitat through research, education, conservation and stewardship. The sanctuary is administered by a partnership of NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the State of Hawai‘i through the Division of Aquatic Resources.

The Sanctuary Visitor Center is located at 726 South Kīhei Road, Kīhei, Maui, Hawaiʻi 96753. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.