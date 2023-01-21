Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 21, 2023

January 21, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
25-35
35-45 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
10-15
12-16 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 09:36 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.8 feet 08:05 PM HST.




High 3.0 feet 03:36 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 10:11 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An extra large, long period northwest (310-320 degree) swell will arrive and travel around the islands tonight through Sunday. This XL swell will produce giant-size surf along north and west-facing shores as it reaches its peak Sunday. Adverse impacts to coastal properties, harbors, and infrastructure (including coastal roadways) such as overwash is expected, particularly as this falls in line with Sunday morning's highest high tides of the month. A High Surf Warning (HSW) will be in effect from midnight Sunday through early Monday morning for the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai as well as the north-facing shores of Maui. Timing of the onset of warning level surf and the duration of the event will be somewhat variable and all dependent upon the timing of the swell's arrival (e.g., forerunners). Due to timing and a more westerly component of the swell, surf will likely reach HSW criteria along the north and west-facing shores of Big Island late Sunday with similar overwash complications due to this swell coinciding with the Sunday's high tides. The swell will gradually subside from Sunday night into early next week, falling below HSW thresholds sometime on Monday. 


Another long period, large to extra large northwest (310-320 degree) swell may bring another round of warning level surf to the islands by the middle of next week. South swell remains at very low, background levels through Saturday with a chance for a slight boost to south- facing shore surf later this weekend. Meanwhile, short period east chop associated with returning trades will produce elevated surf along east-facing shores Sunday into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. This becomes Semi clean/textured for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
