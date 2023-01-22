Overall, gas prices in Hawaii continued trending lower, while mainland states are seeing an increase in prices, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $4.97, which is four cents lower than last Thursday. The average national price is $3.38, which is 11 cents higher than a week ago.

In Kahului, the average price of $4.97 is seven cents lower than last week, 23 cents lower than last month and 45 cents higher than a year ago. Motorists filling up at Costco gas say the cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gas on Saturday was nearly a dollar cheaper at $3.99. That puts the price of a full 12 gallon tank at under $50.

Costco gas. File photo by Wendy Osher

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is $4.91, which is four cents lower than last week, 15 cents lower than last month, and 68 cents higher than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.95, which is three cents lower than last week, two cents lower than last month, and 64 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

Lihue’s average price for regular is $5.41, which is two cents higher than last week, eight cents lower than last month, and 76 cents higher than a year ago.

“The statewide average gas price for Hawaii is now less than $5 a gallon for the first time in 10 months,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager. “Even though prices are moving lower, AAA Hawaii still recommends drivers keep vehicles well-maintained to maximize fuel efficiency and shop around for the cheapest gas prices near them using the AAA app.”

