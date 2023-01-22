Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 25-35 35-50 25-35 22-26 West Facing 6-8 8-12 8-12 6-8 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 10:11 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:35 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 08:49 PM HST. High 2.9 feet 04:12 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:47 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:25 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An extra large, long period northwest (310-320 degree) swell is quickly filling in around the islands this morning. Swell observations at the northwest offshore buoys rapidly shot up to 25 feet or greater this morning. This XL swell will produce dangerous giant size surf along many north and west-facing shores through Monday afternoon. A High Surf Warning (HSW) is in effect through Monday afternoon for many north and west-facing shores. There will be adverse impacts to coastal properties, harbors and infrastructure, including coastal roadways impacted by overwash, today and Monday, especially during periods of high tide. A westerly component to the swell has increased the potential for elevated surf along the western shores of Maui and Lanai. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect for these shores. The swell will gradually subside through Monday but will then be followed by large northwest (310-330 degree) swell that is timed to arrive at mid week. This swell will likely lift surf back up to HSW levels Wednesday. Surf along south-facing shores will remain small but, due to the more westerly component the swell, select areas could experience increased surf in response to a westerly wrap. Short period, choppy wave conditions along eastern shores will be associated with persistent moderate east trades through at least Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with SE winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.