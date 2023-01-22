Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 22, 2023

January 22, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Todd Melton

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
25-35
35-50
25-35
22-26 




West Facing
6-8
8-12
8-12
6-8 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 10:11 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 08:49 PM HST.




High 2.9 feet 04:12 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 10:47 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 03:25 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An extra large, long period northwest (310-320 degree) swell is quickly filling in around the islands this morning. Swell observations at the northwest offshore buoys rapidly shot up to 25 feet or greater this morning. This XL swell will produce dangerous giant size surf along many north and west-facing shores through Monday afternoon. A High Surf Warning (HSW) is in effect through Monday afternoon for many north and west-facing shores. There will be adverse impacts to coastal properties, harbors and infrastructure, including coastal roadways impacted by overwash, today and Monday, especially during periods of high tide. A westerly component to the swell has increased the potential for elevated surf along the western shores of Maui and Lanai. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect for these shores. The swell will gradually subside through Monday but will then be followed by large northwest (310-330 degree) swell that is timed to arrive at mid week. This swell will likely lift surf back up to HSW levels Wednesday. Surf along south-facing shores will remain small but, due to the more westerly component the swell, select areas could experience increased surf in response to a westerly wrap. Short period, choppy wave conditions along eastern shores will be associated with persistent moderate east trades through at least Tuesday. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with SE winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Over Here You Still Get Aloha Maui Man Helps Elderly Couple Stranded On Hana Highway      218 Individuals Arrested In Warrant Sweep On Maui      3Leader Of Maui Countys Only Acute Care Hospital Says He Will Step Down This Spring      4Breaking States Highest Court Decides Alice Lee Won Maui County Council Seat      5Coast Guard Partners Tracking Russian Vessel Off The Coast Of The Hawaiian Islands      6In Ahia V Lee Election Challenge Court Questions Maui County Over Ballot Breakdown