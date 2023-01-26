Maui News

Waiehu Municipal Golf Course closed due to flooding

January 26, 2023, 1:04 PM HST
Waiehu Municipal Golf Course. PC: Department of Parks and Recreation

The Waiehu Municipal Golf Course closed on Thursday morning, Jan. 26 due to flooding.

The National Weather Service reported that 0.64 inch of rain fell in the 12 hours ending at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The County of Maui Parks and Recreation Department will assess conditions before determining when the course will reopen.

