An ordinance to establish restrictions on commercial bicycle tour businesses is set to take effect Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura made the announcement, saying former Councilmember Mike Molina introduced the bill that became Ordinance 5439 to address public safety, traffic and related litigation concerns.

The ordinance will require commercial bicycle tours to obtain a permit on county and state property, including Haleakalā Highway, Baldwin Avenue and Olinda Road.

“Proper enforcement of regulations is necessary for the health and safety of our community,” Sugimura said in a press release. “Our community members are voicing their concerns on how Maui County plans to follow through on the limitations set by this ordinance.”

Some regulations include limiting bicycling on Haleakalā Highway from mile marker 3.0 to mile marker 9.5 seven days a week. The ordinance is targeted toward the Makawao-Pukalani-Kula and Pā‘ia-Ha‘ikū community plan areas.

According to Sugimura’s news release, Kula residents have written to Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. and other county officials to voice concerns about the lack of public awareness on the new ordinance. “The constituents say websites for downhill bike tours continue to advertise a 26-mile experience from the top of Haleakalā to Pāʻia or Haʻikū, which will no longer be lawful,” according to the release.

The new ordinance is available online: https://tinyurl.com/DownhillBikeLaw.