Maui News

Ordinance limiting commercial bicycle tours takes effect Feb. 1

January 28, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

File photo by Wendy Osher.

An ordinance to establish restrictions on commercial bicycle tour businesses is set to take effect Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura made the announcement, saying former Councilmember Mike Molina introduced the bill that became Ordinance 5439 to address public safety, traffic and related litigation concerns.

The ordinance will require commercial bicycle tours to obtain a permit on county and state property, including Haleakalā Highway, Baldwin Avenue and Olinda Road.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Proper enforcement of regulations is necessary for the health and safety of our community,” Sugimura said in a press release. “Our community members are voicing their concerns on how Maui County plans to follow through on the limitations set by this ordinance.”

Some regulations include limiting bicycling on Haleakalā Highway from mile marker 3.0 to mile marker 9.5 seven days a week. The ordinance is targeted toward the Makawao-Pukalani-Kula and Pā‘ia-Ha‘ikū community plan areas.

According to Sugimura’s news release, Kula residents have written to Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. and other county officials to voice concerns about the lack of public awareness on the new ordinance. “The constituents say websites for downhill bike tours continue to advertise a 26-mile experience from the top of Haleakalā to Pāʻia or Haʻikū, which will no longer be lawful,” according to the release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The new ordinance is available online: https://tinyurl.com/DownhillBikeLaw.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Bicycle Shop Owner Watches Makawao Store Go Up In Flames 2Abundance Of Mother And Calf Humpback Whale Pairs Prompts Advice To Ocean Users 3Maui Flood Advisory Until 130 P M 4South Kihei Road Closed At Kulanihakoʻi Gulch Piʻilani Highway Closed At Nuʻu 5Breaking Maui Firefighter Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Being Swept In Storm Drain 6Haleakala National Park Summit District Is Partially Closed Due To Severe Weather