Kīhei Aquatic Center closed Feb. 1 for rescheduled MIL swim championships
The Kīhei Aquatic Center will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, to accommodate the rescheduling of the Maui Interscholastic League High School Swimming Championships after the two-day meet was postponed due to weather events.
The activity will now be done as a single-day finals event.
The facility will reopen to the public on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Department of Parks and Recreation extended thanks to the public in advance for their understanding.
