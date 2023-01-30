Maui News

Kīhei Aquatic Center closed Feb. 1 for rescheduled MIL swim championships

January 30, 2023, 5:52 PM HST
The Kīhei Aquatic Center will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, to accommodate the rescheduling of the Maui Interscholastic League High School Swimming Championships after the two-day meet was postponed due to weather events.

The activity will now be done as a single-day finals event. 

The facility will reopen to the public on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Department of Parks and Recreation extended thanks to the public in advance for their understanding.

