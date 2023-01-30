

























World Plate and Paniolo Grill are both open this semester, doubling the number of lunch options from last semester at UHMC’s Pā‘ina Market. Both of these outlets are run by students in the college’s award-winning culinary arts program.

Billy McDermott goes to the Maui Arts and Cultural Center all the time. Last week, however, was the first time he had ever been to the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College campus, thanks to a suggestion from his wife who forwarded him the collegeʻs weekly menu. (Sign up for the weekly email menu here).

“Mediterranean is my absolute favorite cuisine,” said McDermott, who ventured out with his mother to the gyro at World Plate. “I was more than impressed at how nice the campus is and Pā’ina Market is great.”

Chef Instructor Gary Johnson said World Plate gives students an opportunity to immerse themselves into a multitude of different ethnic cuisines and also to be exposed to exotic ingredients and regional flavor combinations.

Italian-inspired fare is on the menu this week. Some Japanese-inspired dishes will soon be featured as menu options.

“We utilize as much locally-sourced produce as possible, most notably, herbs from our aeroponics towers located just adjacent to our World Plate outlet,” said Johnson. “I don’t know if it can be more local than that. The aeroponics stations are managed by students in our purchasing class along with mentoring from Javier Mollinedo Ticona, leader of our on-campus aquaponics facility.”

Paniolo Grill specializes in made to order sandwiches, salads and plate lunches.

“We’re off to a great start,” said Chef Instructor Noel Cleary. “My students are excited to be learning new cooking techniques and especially stoked to be running their own a la carte kitchen. Over the next few weeks our sandwiches and plate lunches will transition to a Japanese and Korean vibe.”

At a large round table one day last week were eight members of the St. Anthony High School Class of 1962. “It’s become a thing where we all come together here at Pā‘ina Market to enjoy great food, support the students and reconnect with lifelong friends,” said Irene. “It all started when the cafeteria reopened last year. We had lunch here as part of a reunion from St. Anthony’s, we’re from the class of 1962.” Now, some have lunch at Pā‘ina Market every week, according to the longtime group of friends.

The low prices – full lunches are mostly less than $14 – are another draw, according to UHMC.

“It’s crazy what you get for the price here. I was expecting to pay like $24 dollars for the quality I got,” said Billy McDermott. His Lamb Gyro with a starch and vegetable was $11.99. “I definitely got more than what I paid for. The students did an awesome job and I feel like I stumbled upon a gem.”

In addition to Paniolo Grill and World Plate, there’s a fully-stocked salad bar, soup, a hot bar, and a Campus Café that serves burgers.

Paniolo Grill and World Plate are open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. The Campus Café hours are 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., and the Salad Bar/Soup/Hot Bar is open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Coffee and other hot and cold beverages are available from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Note: Menus and times are subject to change. Pā‘ina Market is closed on UH holidays. Also, Paniolo Grill and World Plate will close for Student Week from Feb. 27 to March 2 and re-open on March 8 and 9. They will then be closed for Spring Break and re-open on March 20.