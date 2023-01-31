Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. A slight chance of

thunderstorms with isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 05:08 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:15 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 01:23 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:05 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:15 AM HST. Low -0.2 feet 05:56 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:15 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current long-period northwest (310 degrees) swell and short-period northeast wind waves around Kauai have declined enough this morning to drop the remaining High Surf Advisory (HSA) as well. A small pulse of northwest swell is due Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a moderate north-northwest swell (350 degrees) this weekend. An out of season south swell will provide surf around summertime average today into Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE less than 5mph.