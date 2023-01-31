Maui Surf Forecast for January 31, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. A slight chance of
thunderstorms with isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:15 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming
north in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:15 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current long-period northwest (310 degrees) swell and short-period northeast wind waves around Kauai have declined enough this morning to drop the remaining High Surf Advisory (HSA) as well. A small pulse of northwest swell is due Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a moderate north-northwest swell (350 degrees) this weekend. An out of season south swell will provide surf around summertime average today into Thursday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE less than 5mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com