Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 31, 2023

January 31, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. A slight chance of

                            thunderstorms with isolated showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 05:08 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:15 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 01:23 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            north in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:05 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 11:15 AM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 05:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:15 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current long-period northwest (310 degrees) swell and short-period northeast wind waves around Kauai have declined enough this morning to drop the remaining High Surf Advisory (HSA) as well. A small pulse of northwest swell is due Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a moderate north-northwest swell (350 degrees) this weekend. An out of season south swell will provide surf around summertime average today into Thursday. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE less than 5mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Surface Trough Near Maui County Slowly Moves West      2Video Sperm Whale Carcass Washes Up On Kauaʻi Beach Prompts Agency Response      3Maui County Sees Largest Vacation Rental Supply Occupancy Average Rates In State      4Maui Weather Updates For Sunday Flood Watch Continues Through Monday Afternoon      5Storm Cleanup Resumes On Maui Park And Landfill Closures Continue      6Maui Firefighter Injured In Flood Response Remains In Critical Condition