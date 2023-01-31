The second installment payments of real property tax bills for Maui County property owners are due Feb. 21. Tax bills have been mailed to all property owners or the agents servicing their accounts.

Property owners who pay their real property taxes directly and who have not received their real property tax bills should check on their taxes immediately by calling 808-270-7691. Lānaʻi residents may call 1-800-272-0125 and ask for extension 7697. Molokaʻi residents may call 1-800-272-0117 and ask for extension 7697.

Maui County property taxes are due on Feb. 21, 2023.

Property owners also can visit the website www.mauipropertytax.com or go in person to the County of Maui Service Center, Department of Finance, Treasury Division Payment Center, 110 ‘Ala’ihi St., Suite 108, in Kahului from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Payments can be made online with credit cards, debit cards and electronic checks at www.mauicounty.gov/rptpayments or by calling 1-844-471-7326 and following the voice instructions. A convenience fee is charged by the service provider for online and phone payments.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Payments also can be made by AutoPay, a free service that automatically deducts real property tax payments from your checking account. Applications forms are available by going to www.mauicounty.gov/576/ and clicking on Automatic Payment Option or by calling 808-270-7697.

Check payments with the original payment coupon can be mailed to County of Maui, Real Property Tax Collections; P.O. Box 29760, Honolulu 96820-2160. Check payments without the original payment coupon can be mailed to County of Maui, Treasury Division; 110 ‘Ala’ihi St., Suite 108, Kahului, HI 96732.

For bank wire payments, call 808-270-7697 for instructions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Payments submitted in County of Maui drop boxes must be in a sealed envelope. No cash will be accepted. Your canceled check is your receipt for payment. Drop boxes are located at the front entrance of the County of Maui Service Center at 110 ‘Ala’ihi St., Kahului; and the front entrance of Kalana O Maui at 200 South High St. in Wailuku.

In-person payments can be made at the County of Maui Service Center, Department of Finance-Treasury Division Payment Center at 110 ‘Alaihi St., Suite 108, in Kahului from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For other questions, call the Real Property Tax Collection Office at 808-270-7697, email [email protected] or visit www.mauipropertytax.com.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Returned payments by your banking institution are subject to a $30 service charge. Property owners are reminded that failure to pay their real property taxes by the due date will not excuse them from being assessed a 10 percent penalty. In addition, 1 percent interest on the unpaid balance will be assessed each month until the bill is paid. Unless tax payments are hand delivered on time, the U.S. Postal Service cancelation mark is the date of receipt by the County of Maui.

The minimum tax for the tax year is $350.