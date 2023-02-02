Maui News

Habitat for Humanity Maui to host 25th anniversary gala

February 2, 2023, 3:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Habitat for Humanity Maui will host their Silver Hammer Anniversary Gala on June 3 at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort.

Funds raised during the gala go toward building and repairing homes for underserved residents in Maui County.  

“We are looking forward to celebrating this milestone with all of our supporters who believe in our mission,” said Yvonne McClean, Habitat for Humanity Maui’s Community Relations Director. “The organization’s success for over two decades would not be possible without the collective support of our community.” 

Habitat for Humanity Maui has built and repaired more than 200 homes, providing safe and affordable housing for hundreds of people in Maui County. They serve residents earning between 25% and 80% of the Area Median Income.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The gala will feature live entertainment, a buffet dinner, casino games and a live and silent auction. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available.

To learn more about the gala or to purchase tickets, go to www.habitat-maui.org/silverhammergala.  

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Gofundme Set Up For Maui Firefighter Tre Evans Dumaran 2Stabbing In Wailea Reportedly Started As An Argument Over Parking And Escalated 3700 Gallons Of Diesel Fuel Spilled At Maui Space Surveillance Complex At Haleakala 4Kulanihakoʻi Gulch Maintenance In Kihei Starts Feb 13 5Marine Debris Ingested By 60 Ton Sperm Whale Believed To Be A Contributing Cause Of Death 6Maui County Sees Largest Vacation Rental Supply Occupancy Average Rates In State