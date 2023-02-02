Habitat for Humanity Maui will host their Silver Hammer Anniversary Gala on June 3 at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort.

Funds raised during the gala go toward building and repairing homes for underserved residents in Maui County.

“We are looking forward to celebrating this milestone with all of our supporters who believe in our mission,” said Yvonne McClean, Habitat for Humanity Maui’s Community Relations Director. “The organization’s success for over two decades would not be possible without the collective support of our community.”

Habitat for Humanity Maui has built and repaired more than 200 homes, providing safe and affordable housing for hundreds of people in Maui County. They serve residents earning between 25% and 80% of the Area Median Income.

The gala will feature live entertainment, a buffet dinner, casino games and a live and silent auction. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available.

To learn more about the gala or to purchase tickets, go to www.habitat-maui.org/silverhammergala.