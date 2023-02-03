Maui police extended thanks to media partners and the community for their assistance in locating a missing infant who was the subject of a county-wide Maile Amber Alert search and custodial interference case.

Police issued the Maile-Amber-Alert overnight at approximately 2:03 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 after the infant’s father expressed concern for the baby’s safety.

About two hours later, at 4:04 a.m., police, acting on a tip, located the 3-month-old boy and his mother at a Kīhei residence located on the 900 block area of South Kīhei Road.

Police say the infant was found to be in good health and was returned to his father’s custody.

The boy’s mother, Nadira Rosado, 37, of Wailuku was arrested for first degree custodial interference, and was later released pending investigation.

The Maile-Amber-Alert was canceled at around 6:30 a.m.

Police initially alerted the public of a B.O.L.O or Be On The Lookout bulletin Thursday afternoon for Rosado. Police said the woman fled her home with the infant following a custodial interference complaint filed by the baby’s father, who was granted sole legal and physical custody earlier that day. Rosado was also in violation of an active Temporary Restraining Order, according to police.

Approximately 45 minutes after issuing the bulletin on Thursday, investigators received a tip that Rosado’s vehicle, a blue 2000 Jeep Cherokee, was in the parking lot of the Maui Lani Shopping Center, at 58 Maui Lani Parkway. Wailuku patrol officers located the vehicle, which was unoccupied, according to police.

Also checks made with Rosado’s family, friends, and associates on Thursday proved unsuccessful, prompting further investigation.