Crews with Hawaiian Electric Company on Maui are responding to a power outage in South Maui. Residents from the Kaonoulu Estates subdivision in North Kīhei and nearby neighborhoods report the outage started at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

Company spokesperson, Shayna Decker tells Maui Now that approximately 3,000 customers are affected.

Crews have been dispatched to the area. The cause of the outage is under investigation.

There is no estimated time on when power will be restored.

*This post will be updated as more information becomes available.