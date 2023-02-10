Maui News

‘Aunty Barbara’ is retiring from Maui mom and pop market, Pukalani Superette after 57 years

February 10, 2023, 2:38 PM HST
* Updated February 10, 2:39 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Barbara Silva.

After 57 years, Barbara Silva, known affectionately by customers as “Aunty Barbara” is retiring from Pukalani Superette later this month.

Silva started working at the mom and pop market in 1965, and has been a welcome face to so many customers and employees over the years.

She most recently worked in the produce packing room, which is where all of the produce gets processed and bagged. She served as a trainer to the newer employees, as well as quality control – refusing to put out produce that she herself would not buy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“With the longest and sharpest memory, Barbara served as the store’s historian. She can recall a time when the store was run by only 6 or 7 female employees – for perspective, there are currently 65 employees. She has been with the company through countless hurricanes, dock strikes, and droughts,” according to a store announcement.

“To not have Aunty Barbara in the store is going to be a very strange feeling. It’s bittersweet knowing that we won’t get to see her every day. I am so happy for her and her retirement – I know that she will now have all the time to relax and spend with family,” said Megan Nakashima, President of Pukalani Superette. “I am grateful for all of her hard work and dedication throughout the years. Aunty Barbara was hired during my grandmother’s time, and now I have the great honor of celebrating her long tenure with the company and all of her contributions.”

The store plans to hold a private retirement party for Silva to celebrate with her family and employees. Pukalani Superette is collecting cards, notes, and memories from customers in the store to provide to Aunty Barbara.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Her longtime friend and coworker Patty Locey retired in 2021. At the time the two had worked a combined 110 years.

Aunty Barbara’s official retirement date is Feb. 28, 2023.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Welcome To Paia Do Not Feed The Hippies Road Sign Sparks Frustration For Some 2Former Maui Official Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Fraud Accepting Bribes 3Kῑhei Roundabout To Partially Open Feb 10 Full Completion Slated For Feb 24 4Private Donation Spreads Support Across Multiple Programs At Uh Maui College 5Bill For Local Minimum Wages Introduced In State Legislature 6Wind Warning For Oʻahu Advisory For Haleakala Mauna Loa And Maunakea