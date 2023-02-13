Rendering. Courtesy image.

Hawaiʻi’s very first SONIC Drive-In opens on Maui, Monday Feb. 20, 2023. The new drive-in restaurant at the Hoʻokele Shopping Center features drive-thru service, patio seating, and customers can also order through the classic SONIC drive-in stalls.

The drive-in is owned and operated by North Shore Provisions, LLC, d/b/a SONIC Drive-In Hawai’i, and will welcome guests from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

With the new Maui location, SONIC Drive-In will have at least one location in 47 states.

“We’ve had our mind set on bringing the SONIC brand to Hawai’i for a number of years, and we’re so proud of this amazing new location,” said Tanishia Beacham, Chief Operating Officer at SONIC in a news release. “Our franchisees at SONIC Drive-In Hawai’i worked hard to make this location a reality and to weave elements from Hawaiian culture into the design. We’re eager for the Maui community to get a taste of the delicious SONIC menu and our one-of-a-kind dining experience.”

A grand opening ceremony takes place at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20. The drive-in will open to serve guests immediately following at 11 a.m.

In addition to remarks and a ribbon cutting ceremony, the opening will also feature the debut of the new SONIC Teriyaki Burger, developed exclusively for the Maui drive-in in partnership with the Aloha Shoyu Company.

The new burger features a 100% pure beef patty topped with teriyaki sauce, American cheese, teriyaki aioli, onions, lettuce and tomatoes, served on a toasted bakery bun.

As part of the grand opening celebration, SONIC Foundation will also make a $40,000 donation to fund the needs of local public-school teachers in Maui through the brand’s longtime nonprofit partner, DonorsChoose, a platform that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests.

SONIC Drive-In Hawai’i will employ more than 100 full and part-time team members from the local community, according to the company announcement. Those interested in applying can text SONICHAWAII to the number 85000.

The Maui location is the first of several locations that SONIC Drive-In Hawai’i plans to bring to the state in the coming years.

The new location showcases a custom designed building developed by the architectural firm, RAD LAB, along with a solar power system providing much of the drive-in’s power needs. Guests at the restaurant will also enjoy custom murals created by Hilo, Hawaiʻi artist Kristie Fujiyama Kosmides.

“We’re very grateful for the opportunity to bring the SONIC experience to Maui with the opening of the brand’s first Hawai’i location,” said Edwin Prather, Managing Member of SONIC Drive-In Hawai’i. “A visit to SONIC is a unique and special experience and we brought that same level of uniqueness to the Maui drive-in, ensuring this location represents the culture and the beauty of our island. From the building’s architecture, independent local ownership, and the staff that serve our guests – each element proudly reflects the local community.”

The menu features limeades, burgers, hot dogs and more. There’s also made-to-order and customizable breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options.

SONIC donates a portion of all drink, slush and shake sales to support local public education through the brand’s Limeades for Learning initiative. Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $23 million to funding local classrooms, according to the company.

The Maui drive-in is located at 1110 Ho’okele Street in the shopping center anchored by Safeway.