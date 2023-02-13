Maui News
Kaunoa Senior Services announces virtual classes in March
Kaunoa Senior Services will offer virtual classes for seniors age 55 and older in March. The classes are available online via Zoom.
March classes include:
New classes:
- “Learn the ʻUkulele Mele Way” at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7.
- “Sing Along: Easy-to-Play Songs” at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 30. This class is also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville. It’s recommended that participants take “Learn the Ukulele Mele Way” before taking this class.
Technology:
- Introduction to Apple iPhone at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 23.
Wellness and Fitness:
- Stronger Bodies, Smarter Brains, Better Brains, Better Bodies (a total body workout to improve cognitive function, overall strength, balance, and flexibility) from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. March 21 and 28. This class is also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center and at a satellite class at West Maui Senior Center in Lahaina.
- Move It! Mondays at 8 a.m., March 6 and 20. This class is also available in-person at West Maui Senior Center.
- Walk It! Mondays at 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 6 and 20.
- Stretching at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, March 7, 21 and 28.
- Yoga – Level 1 at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 7, 21 and 28. This class is also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center.
- Interval Training at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, March 1, 3, 8, 10, 22, 24, 29 and 31.
- Low-Impact Aerobics at 9 a.m. on Thursdays, March 2, 9, 23 and 30.
- Strength & Conditioning Exercises at 10 a.m. on Thursdays, March 2, 9, 23 and 30. This class is also available in-person at West Maui Senior Center.
- Range of Motion Exercises at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, March 2, 9, 23 and 30. This class is also available in-person at West Maui Senior Center.
- Line Dancing, Beginners to Improver Level at 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, March 6 to April 24 (except for March 13 and 27). This class is also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center.
- Line Dancing, Intermediate Level at 9 a.m. on Thursdays, March 2, 9, 23 and 30. This class is also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center.
Arts & Crafts:
- Bamboo Watercolor Painting from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, March 6 and 20.
- Step-by-Step Acrylic Painting “Maui Sunflower” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, March 22 and 29.
- Maui Butterflies Watercolor Painting Series from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, March 7 and 21.
For class descriptions and to register, call 808-270-7308, option 3, or 808-270-4310. Signed waivers are required for exercise classes. Pre-registration is required for in-person classes.
To sign up to receive Kaunoa’s newsletter, visit http://mauicounty.gov/thebestyears.
