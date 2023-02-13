Maui News

Kaunoa Senior Services announces virtual classes in March

February 13, 2023, 8:50 AM HST
Instructor Mele Fong will teach two new virtual ʻukulele classes for seniors. PC: courtesy Kaunoa Senior Services.

Kaunoa Senior Services will offer virtual classes for seniors age 55 and older in March. The classes are available online via Zoom.

March classes include: 

New classes:

  • “Learn the ʻUkulele Mele Way” at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7.
  • “Sing Along: Easy-to-Play Songs” at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 30. This class is also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville. It’s recommended that participants take “Learn the Ukulele Mele Way” before taking this class. 
Technology:

  • Introduction to Apple iPhone at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 23.

Wellness and Fitness: 

  • Stronger Bodies, Smarter Brains, Better Brains, Better Bodies (a total body workout to improve cognitive function, overall strength, balance, and flexibility) from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. March 21 and 28. This class is also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center and at a satellite class at West Maui Senior Center in Lahaina.
  • Move It! Mondays at 8 a.m., March 6 and 20. This class is also available in-person at West Maui Senior Center.
  • Walk It! Mondays at 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 6 and 20.
  • Stretching at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, March 7, 21 and 28.
  • Yoga – Level 1 at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 7, 21 and 28. This class is also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center.
  • Interval Training at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, March 1, 3, 8, 10, 22, 24, 29 and 31.
  • Low-Impact Aerobics at 9 a.m. on Thursdays, March 2, 9, 23 and 30.
  • Strength & Conditioning Exercises at 10 a.m. on Thursdays, March 2, 9, 23 and 30. This class is also available in-person at West Maui Senior Center.
  • Range of Motion Exercises at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, March 2, 9, 23 and 30. This class is also available in-person at West Maui Senior Center.
  • Line Dancing, Beginners to Improver Level at 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, March 6 to April 24 (except for March 13 and 27). This class is also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center.
  • Line Dancing, Intermediate Level at 9 a.m. on Thursdays, March 2, 9, 23 and 30. This class is also available in-person at Kaunoa Senior Center.

Arts & Crafts:

  • Bamboo Watercolor Painting from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, March 6 and 20.
  • Step-by-Step Acrylic Painting “Maui Sunflower” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, March 22 and 29.
  • Maui Butterflies Watercolor Painting Series from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, March 7 and 21.
For class descriptions and to register, call 808-270-7308, option 3, or 808-270-4310. Signed waivers are required for exercise classes. Pre-registration is required for in-person classes.

To sign up to receive Kaunoa’s newsletter, visit http://mauicounty.gov/thebestyears

