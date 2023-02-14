Maui Arts & Entertainment

ʻAʻapueo play debuts Feb. 24 at Kamehameha Schools Maui

February 14, 2023, 3:18 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

ʻAʻapueo, a play written by Kamehameha Schools Maui 2019 alumnus, Ikaika Mendez, premieres Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. 

Mendez, who wrote and directs this work, joins in with members of the KSM Hawaiian Ensemble and Hālau ʻo Kapikohānaiāmālama who offer mele and hula. 

The play will transport guests back to the time of the battle between the owls of Hawaiʻi and the people of Wailuku, Maui. Through their experience, haumāna (students) discover the importance of kilo, or observing and recording the things happening around them. They embark on a journey which invites the audience to witness the story involving ʻAʻapueo, the pueo (owl) for whom the school’s ahupuaʻa (land division) is named.

Join in as the cast relives the story through mele, oli, hula, R&B, ballads and more.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event takes place in the school’s Keōpūolani Hale with live mele starting at 5:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., and Hana Keaka (play) begins at 7 p.m.

The show is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome for the Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Hawaiʻis First Sonic Drive In Opens In Kahului Maui Feb 20 2Sen Mckelvey Calls For Audit Of Doe For Roundabout Construction And Delayed Opening Of Kulanihakoʻi High School 3Maui Obituaries Week Ending Feb 12 2023 4List Maui Lane Closures Through Feb 17 5Maui Fashion Brand Pulelehua Blossoms Into New Brick And Mortar Boutique In Maui Mall 6Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Starts Today At The North Shores Iconic Sunset Beach