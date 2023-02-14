Thanks to community help, Krank Cycles has a new temporary location at Unit C, 1120 Makawao Ave., Makawao. PC: Krank Cycles PC: Krank Cycles

After a recent fire severely damaged Makawao bicycle shop Krank Cycles, the shop, which focuses on community outreach, is on the road to recovery.

Owner Aaron “Moose” Reichert said his flagship Makawao location nearly lost everything, but people in the community stepped in to help and he’s now opened a temporary location a couple doors down.

Freitas Rentals, a small equipment rental company located just two doors down from Krank Cycles, gave up their equipment space so the bicycle shop could temporarily move the business to unit-C 1120 Makawao Ave., Makawao.

“This sacrifice has helped us survive and in the light of disaster, gave us not only a place to conduct business, but also hope for the future,” Reichert said in a news release.

“West Maui Cycles from Lahaina donated displays and lent their employees to help us rebuild the new pop-up Krank Cycles space,” he said.

Krank’s owner said it would be hard to list all the individuals and businesses who stepped in to help his shop.

“To all of you: Businesses, carpenters, electricians, plumbers…And to every individual who showed up for us with a heart full of good-will and selflessness in spite of inclement weather, you came to help us dust ourselves off, show your support and help us to move inventory, relocate and rebuild… We cannot thank you enough,” he said.

PC: Krank Cycles

Last month Maui Fire Department responded to a late-night call to find a “heavily involved dumpster fire” that impacted the commercial building next door holding Krank Cycles and Makawao Town Pharmacy. The fire was extinguished early the next day, and damages were estimated at $1 million to the building and $200,000 to the contents, officials said. An investigation is under way.

Krank Cycles bikes, clothing and other products were badly damaged, resulting in an estimated $100,000 in losses. Reichert had said his insurance is only covering a quarter of that because of a mistake in how he filled out his insurance application.

A GoFundMe fire relief fundraiser raised more than $40,000 in donations for the bicycle shop.

Krank Cycles, one of Maui’s original bicycle shops, gives away bikes to kids and helps repair bikes free in Maui County communities each year.

Krank also has a Kahului location at 270 Dairy Road, Suite No. 220.