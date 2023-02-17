Maui News

Tentative agreement reached for Kaiser mental healthcare workers

By Wendy Osher
 February 17, 2023, 5:30 AM HST
* Updated February 17, 5:40 AM
Kaiser mental health clinicians participate in a statewide strike for better mental health care today outside Maui Lani clinic in Wailuku. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

Mental health clinicians represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers announced they have reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente on a three-year contract. This is expected to bring to an end a nearly six-month strike.

The 172 day work stoppage was the longest by mental healthcare workers in US history, according to the union.

Kaiser Permanente responded to Maui Now’s request for comment saying:  

“Kaiser Permanente has the deepest appreciation and gratitude for our mental health professionals and the extraordinary care they provide to our members so we are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with NUHW. Our mental health staff represented by NUHW will now vote on the new agreement and we look forward to hearing from the union regarding ratifications status.”

The approximately 50 Kaiser Permanente psychologists, social workers, psychiatric nurses and chemical dependency counselors represented by NUHW in Hawai’i will review the tentative agreement and participate in a ratification vote, after which details of the agreement will be made available.

The union reports that therapists will return to work on Tuesday, and picket lines were to be halted as of Thursday when the tentative agreement was reached.

