500 healthcare workers at Maui Health System begin strike today over pay

By Wendy Osher
 February 22, 2023, 5:13 AM HST
* Updated February 22, 5:14 AM
Workers rallied in December seeking better pay. FILE: Dec. 2022. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

Nearly 500 frontline healthcare workers at Maui Health System are set to begin a strike today amid a dispute in pay and failed contract negotiations.

Maui Health received the strike notice on Friday, Feb. 10, with 97.6% of United Public Workers AFSCME, Local 646, AFL-CIO members voting to authorize the strike.  Contract ratification voting by the UPW was conducted over the last two days and concluded late Tuesday afternoon without support.

“Unfortunately, the contract was not ratified by union members. We are disappointed by this result,” said Tracy Dallarda, spokesperson for Maui Health in an email.

Without a contract agreement, those impacted will follow through on their intentions to strike, beginning today, Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 a.m. Nurses aides, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, cooks and other workers at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lānaʻi Community Hospital are set to walk out and begin organized picketing at all three locations.

The Maui Health Emergency Operations Center team has developed a contingency plan to reduce disruption to normal operations.

“The safety and accessibility for our employees, providers, patients, and visitors is our priority. All Maui Health System facilities, including Maui Memorial Medical Center, Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Center, Kula Hospital, and Lānaʻi Community Hospital will be accessible during this time,” said Dallarda.

Scheduled procedures and appointments will continue, according to Maui Health.

*This is a developing story and additional information may be added later today.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Comments

