Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority vice president of finance to leave post for state leadership spot

February 24, 2023, 3:00 PM HST
Marc Togashi. PC: Courtesy HTA

Marc Togashi, Hawaiʻi Tourism Agency’s vice president of finance, will be leaving the organization Feb. 28 to assume a leadership position at the state Department of Human Resources Development, according to a news release.

John De Fries, HTA president and CEO, thanked Togashi for more than a decade of work at Hawai’i Tourism Agency.

“For nearly 12 years, Marc has anchored and guided HTA in various leadership capacities, supporting our agency through organizational transitions, prudently managing our financial affairs, and enhancing our processes and systems,” De Fries said in a statement. “We extend our deepest gratitude and aloha to Marc for all his contributions and wish him and his ‘ohana the best in his new chapter ahead.”

During his tenure, Togashi served as HTA’s interim president and CEO, as well as acting chief administrative officer, in addition to assuming his regular responsibilities leading the finance team.

He joined HTA as fiscal manager in May 2011. Prior to that, Togashi worked at KPMG LLP for nearly eight years during which he oversaw all aspects of audit engagements including internal control process and financial assessments for clients spanning government, utilities, land development, education and construction. 

“It has been my pleasure and a sincere privilege to serve the HTA and our board of directors, as we have been able to nimbly adapt and shift toward guiding a regenerative tourism future for our community,” Togashi said in the news release. “I firmly believe in our mission and the hardworking, dedicated colleagues I’ve worked alongside over the years, and will miss their camaraderie dearly.”

