Maui Arts & Entertainment

Artists sought for public work to be featured on new Wailuku Municipal Parking Structure

February 26, 2023, 2:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Wailuku municipal parking structure takes shape in the heart of Wailuku town. PC: Small Town Big Art

A SMALL TOWN * BIG ART Request for Expression of Interest (REOI) recently went live for orientation-based artwork at five sites within the Wailuku Municipal Parking Structure, which is currently under construction in the heart of Wailuku town.

The art will function as directional signage and offer a wayfinding element that draws people to entry and exit points, a news release said. Application deadline is March 26.

Since the late 1990s, the County of Maui has been working to build a new parking structure to meet a large part of the parking demand in Wailuku town. When the Wailuku Municipal Parking Structure replaces the existing municipal parking lot, it will nearly double the amount of parking to more than 400 stalls. The Wailuku Municipal Parking Structure will also be designed with the capability to host events such as food-truck rallies, farmer’s markets, festivals and other outdoor events.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Artists may submit applications that include a statement of interest in the SMALL TOWN * BIG ART initiative, project budget, design approach, experience working on projects of this kind, and experience working with diverse communities and stakeholders on public artworks by clicking this link

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Defueling Of Grounded Yacht At Honolua Continues Owner To Be Charged 460000 For Salvage Cost Alone 2Lawsuit Claims Grand Wailea Avoided Pay Benefits For Hundreds In Fraudulent Scheme 3Update West Maui Network Outage 4Maui County Sees Largest Vacation Rental Supply Average Daily Rate In The State 5Defueling Of Grounded Yacht At Honolua Is Complete Salvage Begins On Sunday 6Skunk Captured On Hawaii Island By Resident Trying To Trap Mongoose