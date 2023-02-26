Wailuku municipal parking structure takes shape in the heart of Wailuku town. PC: Small Town Big Art

A SMALL TOWN * BIG ART Request for Expression of Interest (REOI) recently went live for orientation-based artwork at five sites within the Wailuku Municipal Parking Structure, which is currently under construction in the heart of Wailuku town.

The art will function as directional signage and offer a wayfinding element that draws people to entry and exit points, a news release said. Application deadline is March 26.

Since the late 1990s, the County of Maui has been working to build a new parking structure to meet a large part of the parking demand in Wailuku town. When the Wailuku Municipal Parking Structure replaces the existing municipal parking lot, it will nearly double the amount of parking to more than 400 stalls. The Wailuku Municipal Parking Structure will also be designed with the capability to host events such as food-truck rallies, farmer’s markets, festivals and other outdoor events.

Artists may submit applications that include a statement of interest in the SMALL TOWN * BIG ART initiative, project budget, design approach, experience working on projects of this kind, and experience working with diverse communities and stakeholders on public artworks by clicking this link.