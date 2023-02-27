Oil-based paints are among acceptable items for disposal at a March 26 event in Central Maui. PC: Stock image

Household hazardous waste will be collected Sunday, March 26, at a by-appointment-only event in Central Maui, a County of Maui news release said. Appointments must be made between March 1 through March 17 by calling (808) 695-2999.

Callers should have a list of quantities and types of materials to be disposed of and will be given a location for the drop-off, the release added.

Items that can be dropped off include aerosols, antifreeze, household batteries, fire extinguishers, fluorescent bulbs, oil-based paints, pesticides, solvents, vape pens and thermometers.

Please inquire about other materials that may be accepted when calling to schedule an appointment.

Additional waste that wasn’t included in a scheduled appointment may be rejected from the load when dropping off at the event.

Commercial hazardous waste will not be accepted.

The event is sponsored by the County of Maui Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division in partnership with Young Brothers and Cameron Chemical Corp.