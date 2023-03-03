Road closures on Vineyard Street and Church Street in Wailuku will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, March 7 for paving work, as part of the County of Mauiʻs Wailuku Town Improvement Project.

On Vineyard Street, the road closures will be between Church Street and High Street. On Church Street, the road closures will be between Vineyard Street and Main Street. Parking along Church Street and Vineyard Street will not be available during the construction.

The paving work is anticipated to be completed by the end of the day on Friday, March 10, weather permitting.

During the road closures, traffic will be detoured around the construction area with motorists directed to use High Street and Main Street. Vineyard and Church streets will be open only to local traffic and emergency vehicles. Traffic control measures will be in place to help ensure safety for pedestrians and motorists.

At the end of each shift, traffic control equipment and detour signs will be removed and the roads will be opened to the public.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and consider using alternate routes while the streets are closed.

MIRA Image Construction LLC is the contractor. For questions, call MIRA Image Construction Superintendent Colin Kaalele at 808-497-9790.

For the latest updates on the Wailuku Town Improvement Project, visit www.wailukulive.com.