Maui News

Road closures on Vineyard and Church Street in Wailuku begins March 7 for paving

March 3, 2023, 12:25 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Road closures on Vineyard Street and Church Street in Wailuku will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, March 7 for paving work, as part of the County of Mauiʻs Wailuku Town Improvement Project.

On Vineyard Street, the road closures will be between Church Street and High Street. On Church Street, the road closures will be between Vineyard Street and Main Street. Parking along Church Street and Vineyard Street will not be available during the construction.

The paving work is anticipated to be completed by the end of the day on Friday, March 10, weather permitting.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

During the road closures, traffic will be detoured around the construction area with motorists directed to use High Street and Main Street. Vineyard and Church streets will be open only to local traffic and emergency vehicles. Traffic control measures will be in place to help ensure safety for pedestrians and motorists.

At the end of each shift, traffic control equipment and detour signs will be removed and the roads will be opened to the public.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and consider using alternate routes while the streets are closed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

MIRA Image Construction LLC is the contractor. For questions, call MIRA Image Construction Superintendent Colin Kaalele at 808-497-9790.

For the latest updates on the Wailuku Town Improvement Project, visit www.wailukulive.com.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Oprah Buys 870 Acres Of Land In Kula For Nearly 6 6 Million Over Recent Months 2Maui Chef And Restauranteur Mark Ellman Remembered For His Culinary Legacy 3Should Hawaiʻi Visitors Pay A 50 Per Year Green Fee Some Maui Residents Think So 4Mortar Found At Kihei Recycling Business Recovered By Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team 5Salvage Of Luxury Yacht From Honolua Delayed Again This Time By Weather 6Three Maui Men Honored With Kahuola Award For Heroic Acts And Bravery During House Fire