Enhanced radar. PC: NOAA/NWS (8:55 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023)

Maui Flood Advisory canceled

(Update: 9:19 a.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023)

The National Weather Service has canceled the Flood Advisory that was in effect earlier today for the island of Maui. The NWS reports that weather radar shows the heavy rain has diminished and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat at this time.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Previous Post: Maui Flood Advisory until 10 a.m.

(Posted: 7 a.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023)

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Maui until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

At 6:57 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over the slopes of Haleakalā. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. Some locations in the advisory area include: Kaupō, Kīpahulu, Kula, Kēōkea, Nāhiku, ʻUlupalakua, Hāna, Wailea, Mākena, Haleakalā National Park and Hāmoa.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 10 a.m. if flooding persists.