Maui News
Road Closure: Kaʻahumanu Ave. due to downed traffic signal
A
A
A
(9 a.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023)
Maui police have closed Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului between Kanaloa Avenue and Papa Avenue due to a downed traffic signal.
Kaʻahumanu Avenue is closed Wailuku bound between Kanaloa and South Papa Ave until further notice.
*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments