(9 a.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023)

Maui police have closed Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului between Kanaloa Avenue and Papa Avenue due to a downed traffic signal.

Kaʻahumanu Avenue is closed Wailuku bound between Kanaloa and South Papa Ave until further notice.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.

