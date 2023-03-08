Maui News

Road Closure: Kaʻahumanu Ave. due to downed traffic signal

March 8, 2023, 9:44 AM HST
* Updated March 8, 9:45 AM
(9 a.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023)

Maui police have closed Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului between Kanaloa Avenue and Papa Avenue due to a downed traffic signal.

Kaʻahumanu Avenue is closed Wailuku bound between Kanaloa and South Papa Ave until further notice. 

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.

