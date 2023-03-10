Maui Business

Ledger Group celebrates 75th anniversary with donation to Maui Youth & Family Services

March 10, 2023, 6:31 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The nonprofit Maui Youth & Family Services is the recipient of a $4,000 donation from Ledcor Maui LP, a division of Lecor Group. The gift comes as part of the Ledcor Group’s 75th anniversary celebration.

Maui Behavioral Health Resources COO Nicole Hokoana, MYFS Program Director Michele Maalea, Lecor Maui Staff, including Senior Vice President Eric Gerlach, Development Coordinator Casey Lamb, Director Land Development David Goode, and Marketing and Development Coordinator Naomi Glass.

Dave Lede, Chairman and CEO, announced a $3,000,000 donation over four years to support charities that focus on pediatric healthcare initiatives across Ledcor office locations in Canada and the US.

The Ledcor Maui office selected Maui Youth & Family Services to receive funds to provide programs that support youth mental health and substance use treatment.

Maui Youth & Family Services provides a continuum of care for youth in need, including school-based counseling services, substance use treatment, mentoring and prevention programs, therapeutic foster care, and independent living support.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

MYFS is part of Maui Behavioral Health Resources, a tri-agency partnership with Aloha House and Mālama Family Recovery center. The agencies work together to address behavioral health issues and ensure that every individual has the help they need to achieve and maintain a foundation for lasting recovery and well-being.

More information about Maui Youth & Family Services is available online.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
110m Kaʻanapali Beach Nourishment Project Called Waste Of Tax Dollars Ahead Of Meeting 2Two Boats Break Loose From Moorings On Maui Mariners Urged To Secure Vessels 3Yacht Grounding At Honolua Caused Significant Damage To Live Rock Coral Colonies 4Maui Weather Related Outages And Road Closures 5Relief May Be In Sight For Hawaiʻi Food Rent Prices Latest Uhero Forecast More Optimistic 6Hawaiʻi Banks Warn Customers Of Phishing Scams