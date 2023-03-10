The nonprofit Maui Youth & Family Services is the recipient of a $4,000 donation from Ledcor Maui LP, a division of Lecor Group. The gift comes as part of the Ledcor Group’s 75th anniversary celebration.

Maui Behavioral Health Resources COO Nicole Hokoana, MYFS Program Director Michele Maalea, Lecor Maui Staff, including Senior Vice President Eric Gerlach, Development Coordinator Casey Lamb, Director Land Development David Goode, and Marketing and Development Coordinator Naomi Glass.

Dave Lede, Chairman and CEO, announced a $3,000,000 donation over four years to support charities that focus on pediatric healthcare initiatives across Ledcor office locations in Canada and the US.

The Ledcor Maui office selected Maui Youth & Family Services to receive funds to provide programs that support youth mental health and substance use treatment.

Maui Youth & Family Services provides a continuum of care for youth in need, including school-based counseling services, substance use treatment, mentoring and prevention programs, therapeutic foster care, and independent living support.

MYFS is part of Maui Behavioral Health Resources, a tri-agency partnership with Aloha House and Mālama Family Recovery center. The agencies work together to address behavioral health issues and ensure that every individual has the help they need to achieve and maintain a foundation for lasting recovery and well-being.

More information about Maui Youth & Family Services is available online.