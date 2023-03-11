Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 11, 2023

March 11, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
8-12
6-8
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
West winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:27 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 05:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:37 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            southwest after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 11:02 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 04:04 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:53 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:36 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will steadily ease over the weekend as a north-northwest swell moving through begins to move out. For next week, small surf will prevail for all shores with mainly a mix of background northwest and north-northeast swell energy expected. Expect seasonal conditions to continue for south facing shores, except for choppy surf developing due to moderate southwest winds Sunday and again Tuesday through Wednesday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with SSW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting N for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
              					

					
