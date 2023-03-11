Maui Surf Forecast for March 11, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-14
|8-12
|6-8
|5-7
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:37 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:34 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:36 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:34 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north and west facing shores will steadily ease over the weekend as a north-northwest swell moving through begins to move out. For next week, small surf will prevail for all shores with mainly a mix of background northwest and north-northeast swell energy expected. Expect seasonal conditions to continue for south facing shores, except for choppy surf developing due to moderate southwest winds Sunday and again Tuesday through Wednesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with SSW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting N for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com