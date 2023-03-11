Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-14 8-12 6-8 5-7 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:27 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 05:15 PM HST. Sunrise 6:37 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 11:02 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 04:04 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Southwest winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:53 AM HST. Sunrise 6:36 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will steadily ease over the weekend as a north-northwest swell moving through begins to move out. For next week, small surf will prevail for all shores with mainly a mix of background northwest and north-northeast swell energy expected. Expect seasonal conditions to continue for south facing shores, except for choppy surf developing due to moderate southwest winds Sunday and again Tuesday through Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with SSW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting N for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.